DeLorean, a specimen from the future – Auto World

If you try to make a list of the cars that have become famous on the big and small screen, it is impossible not to mention the DeLorean DMC-12, a car that had a lot of bad luck on the market and instead acquired an incredible value after the theatrical release of the film Back to the Future. The DeLorean specimens have become collector’s items and many try to recreate the design of the time machine used by Doc and Marty on their cars. At SEMA 2021 however there was someone who took it a step further, presenting a customization of their own DMC-12 with a special bodykit. The boxy car has thus been transformed into a model that seems to have arrived on the road from the future.

The bodywork has been revisited and taken to the extreme, following a project created by the concept artist Khyzyl Saleem. The owner of the car explained that he bought it a DMC-12C used in the United States at a really affordable price. From here began a work that lasted about six months and involved the construction of new external panels. As for the exterior design, among the most interesting details, in addition to the lowered stance, are the 3D printed LED headlights and the distinctive rear lights. or.

The engine is also a peculiar element. The owner said goodbye to the original 2.85-liter V6 and instead used a 5.3-liter LSX V8 with a billet intake manifold and a pair of turbochargers that were placed under the engine and took off. found a few centimeters away from the asphalt. The V8 is mated to the transmission of a Porsche 911 generation 996 and also features a bespoke exhaust system. The owner of this futuristic DeLorean underlined that the choices were not dictated by efficiency but by the desire to create a beautiful and one-of-a-kind car.

Images: Youtube screenshot “1320video”