Delser, here’s the friendly schedule

While the preseason retreat for Eva Da Pozzo and companions, the calendar of the summer friendly tests has been defined that will involve the Delser W. Apu from now to the first day of Serie A2 scheduled for 9 October.

Two, in particular, the matches to which the Juventus supporters will be able to have access according to the instructions below: the engagement in front of the Croatians of KK Rijeka on Wednesday 15 September, scheduled at the Palasport “Brumatti” in Gorizia in ‘scope of the XVIII BSL, and the challenge to the Slovenians of Grosuplje on Sunday 19 September at the “Benedetti” in Udine with a two ball at 18.30.

DELSER W. APU vs KK RIJEKA – Wednesday 15th September. Palasport “Brumatti”, Gorizia, 7 pm, free admission. Availability of places limited by virtue of the anti covid-19 regulations in force. Access allowed upon presentation of the green pass and self-certification. Reservation by e-mail via the address: info@chespettacolo.info

DELSER W. APU vs GROSUPLJE – Sunday 19th September. Palasport “Benedetti”, Udine, 6.30 pm, free admission. Availability of places limited by virtue of the anti covid-19 regulations in force. Access allowed upon presentation of the green pass and self-certification. Reservation by e-mail via the address :Book me@udinelbs.it

This is the complete match schedule:

– Saturday 11 September: Delser W. Apu Udine vs Nuova Pall. Treviso (Palasport “Benedetti” – Closed doors);

– Wednesday 15 September: Delser W. Apu Udine vs KK Rijeka (Palasport “Brumatti”, Gorizia);

– Wednesday 22 September: Nuova Pall. Treviso vs Delser W. Apu Udine (Treviso);

– Sunday 19 September: Delser W. Apu Udine vs Grosuplje (Palasport “Benedetti”, Udine);

– Saturday 25-Sunday 26 September: Bolzano Tournament. Delser W. Apu Udine, Basket Club Bolzano, Ponzano, Pall. Vigarano.