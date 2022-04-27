Delta Air Lines will start paying its crew from the beginning of the boarding process

Delta Airlines will begin paying employees who work in the cabins of its planes from the moment the boarding process beginsa change that is expected to increase crew salaries by several thousand dollars a year.

The company has repeatedly resisted attempts by crew members to form unions.

The change announced by Delta is a significant one, because according to the company’s policies, the work day of the crew began when all the passengers were seated and the doors were closed to begin the takeoff..

Delta maintained that the change will begin on June 2 of the current year. The company explained, through a memorandum that it distributed to its employees, that the additional money “recognizes the importance of their roles on board to offer a welcoming and safe environment, in addition to ensuring the punctual departure of each flight.”

Delta implemented the change as it plans to increase the boarding time for narrow-cabin (single-row) planes from 35 to 40 minutes, a change they hope will increase the percentage of flights that take off on time.

Delta pilots are already represented by a union, but several attempts by crewmembers to form unions have failed in the face of staunch opposition from the Atlanta, Georgia-based company. The Flight Attendants Association, which has been campaigning for nearly two years at Delta in favor of starting a union, won the victory over the salary increase decision approved by the company.

“This new policy is a direct result of our organizing efforts. As we get closer to submitting the request to vote for or against forming a union, management is becoming nervous, “the union said in written statements.

The union noted that Delta also responded to its crew corps’ anger over longer boarding times, in which flight attendants are not paid.

Delta noted that the new policy comes on top of a 4% salary increase it approved for flight attendants last week.

Various unions account for more than 80% of workers at American, United and Southwest airlines, but that percentage is much lower at Delta.