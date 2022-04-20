Delta Airlines is testing Starlink satellites for Wi-Fi on its planes

Photo : Nirosh Wijayaratne ( Getty Images )

The urge to post a selfie from a plane on Instagram is often thwarted by a slow and unstable Wi-Fi connection. But the airline industry is starting to look at ways to improve its current connectivity.

Delta Airlines has begun testing SpaceX’s Starlink satellites to connect users to its onboard Wi-Fi, according to The Wall Street Journal. Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the airline was conducting “exploratory tests” of Starlink’s technology, but did not provide further details on the matter.

SpaceX aims to send a whopping 42,000 satellites into low Earth orbit as part of a growing internet mega-constellation. The satellites are intended to provide broadband Internet in remote parts of the world. So far, SpaceX has launched 2,335 satellites into orbit.

The space company has been in talks with various airlines to provide aircraft with Wi-Fi service. In June 2021, Starlink Vice President at SpaceX Jonathan Hofeller said at the Connected Aviation Intelligence Summit that the company plans to advance its business interests by the end of year.

“We are in talks with several of the airlines,” Hofeller said. “We have our own aviation product in development…we’ve already done some demonstrations, and we’re looking to finalize that product to put on aircraft in the very near future.”

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted later that the company was trying to get certified to service different aircraft such as the Boeing 737 and the Airbus A320.

The planes are connected through a dome-shaped antenna on top of the plane that picks up signals from the satellites. Currently, Delta has a agreement with viasata California-based satellite communications company, for its inflight internet service that launched in the summer of 2021. The airline offers its Wi-Fi services for $5 per flight or a monthly subscription of $49.95.

As the demand for inflight Wi-Fi increases with passengers refusing to go offline during those few hours in the air, airlines are realizing that they must do more to connect their passengers with broadband internet. .