Delta offers its customers to change their flights close to the 4th of July as a preventive measure

Given the wave of flight cancellations and delays expected for the long weekend, DeltaAirlines is offering its customers to switch trips around the 4th of July, when America’s Independence Day is celebrated.

Specifically, the airline will allow modifications to flights between July 1 and 4just the days when, according to Hopper, 12.9 million passengers will pass through US airports.

According to Delta, passengers will be able to change their flights to fly before or after this long weekend, but “with no fare difference or change fees, as long as customers travel between the same origin and destination.”

“Delta staff are working around the clock to rebuild Delta’s operation while making it as resilient as possible to minimize the ripple effect of disruptions. Still, expect some operational challenges this holiday weekend.”the airline said in a statement.

The challenges of Delta and other airlines are related to the lack of personnel, mainly pilots, who for the past few months have reported long working hours, while seeking better employment conditions.

Precisely, Delta pilots, numbering about 13,900, will demonstrate tomorrow, Thursday, throughout the United States, for the negotiations of their new contractswhich were stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed in January this year.

Demonstrations are expected at airports in Atlanta (ATL), Detroit (DTW), Los Angeles (LAX), Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP), New York (JFK), Seattle-Tacoma (SEA), and Salt Lake City (SLC). .

“Delta pilots were frontline leaders during COVID and the recovery. We’ve helped our airline get back on its feet by flying record amounts of overtime and spending more time than ever away from our families to get our customers safely to their destinations. It’s time for management to recognize our contributions. If Delta can invest billions in foreign airlines and their subsidiaries, it should similarly invest in its pilots,” said Captain Jason Ambrosi, chairman of one of the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) committees. English).

The pilot recalled that it has been three and a half years since Delta pilots last had a raise.

“In the meantime, our quality of life has eroded due to management’s unwillingness to schedule the airline properly.Ambrosi denounced.