Delta variant, doubts about the validity of rapid tampons: “Excluded from the green pass”

Are the quick swabs safe for issuing the green pass? The scientific community has raised doubts, with experts considering the antigen test the “weakness” of the chain. Asking for a consequent “Green pass correction”. The rapid swab, in fact, has 30 percent false negatives, giving a “false sense of security“. A quick test is enough to get the green pass today. But scientists continue to raise doubts. Let’s go into detail.

«Correcting the green pass», Ricciardi’s position

Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, highlighted how “the antigenic swab has a 30% false negatives, giving a false sense of security, especially with the Delta variant. If you enter a place where there are susceptible people with a false negative test, infection occurs“. For this reason, the advisor to the Minister of Health anticipates “with the passage of time you will have to think about correcting the green pass“.

Scientists are increasingly concerned aboutsurge of antigenic tampons which was unleashed after October 15, the date on which the green pass for workers became mandatory. According to the data of the Gimbe Foundation, well in the first week 2.1 million, with an increase of + 78%. For the moment, however, the Technical Scientific Committee (CTS) has not yet been asked for an opinion on the validity of the rapid tests. For an immediate modification of the green passes.

The green pass modification policy

The push for modification of the green pass it should come from politics. Here is the position of the Forza Italia deputy Andrea Mandelli: «Let’s look carefully at the curve of the epidemic. The green pass is one tool of freedom which allows the country and the economy to move forward“.

Of a completely different position League, who made the battle to bring the validity of the rapid 72-hour tests (three days instead of the current two), to meet the needs of companies.

Finally, there is the position of the president of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Arno Kompatscher asking “selective measures“For no vax:”In South Tyrol the progress of the pandemic is not satisfactory. We have asked Rome to allow benefits for the vaccinated, as indeed are already available in some European countries, for example Austria“. But the so-called “Lockdown for no-vax” is not taken into account. “It is not practicable in Italy“, has explained Franco Locatelli, coordinator of the Cts.