Delta variant, “no free cures for no vax”. The last frontier in the fight against the pandemic – Libero Quotidiano





A serious threat comes from the Thuringia, where they are thinking of no longer offering treatment to no vax, and therefore to those who choose not to get vaccinated. In Germany, the fourth wave has already arrived and is putting a strain on all citizens of the country. That’s why the president of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow, has threatened to stop treating the unvaccinated in hospitals if the pressure on health facilities escalates too much.





Important news also in Saxony, where instead from Monday access to restaurants, bars and events will be limited only to vaccinated and cured of Covid, excluding the possibility of the swab as a pass. A decision similar to that taken by Austria. Kretschmer, the Saxon governor, said that introducing some restrictions for the unvaccinated is the right way to go precisely for avoid new lockdowns.





According to what is reported by the Bild, then, the president of Thuringia would have been even harder, so much so as to say: “We will not be able to guarantee that anyone will come to the hospital without the protection of the vaccine, that can be covered here“Ramelow also said he had received 1200 hate messages on Twitter, after publishing a post announcing that he had received the so-called” booster “, the third dose. Finally he made it known that in his region the health situation is already at the limit.



