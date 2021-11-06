World

Delta variant, “no free cures for no vax”. The last frontier in the fight against the pandemic – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read


A serious threat comes from the Thuringia, where they are thinking of no longer offering treatment to no vax, and therefore to those who choose not to get vaccinated. In Germany, the fourth wave has already arrived and is putting a strain on all citizens of the country. That’s why the president of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow, has threatened to stop treating the unvaccinated in hospitals if the pressure on health facilities escalates too much.

Winter is coming, how could you get infected with Covid. Disconcerting Kim Jong-un: Korea in the nightmare

Important news also in Saxony, where instead from Monday access to restaurants, bars and events will be limited only to vaccinated and cured of Covid, excluding the possibility of the swab as a pass. A decision similar to that taken by Austria. Kretschmer, the Saxon governor, said that introducing some restrictions for the unvaccinated is the right way to go precisely for avoid new lockdowns.

That's why I don't swab the no vax. The Bergamo pharmacist also upsets Del Debbio

According to what is reported by the Bild, then, the president of Thuringia would have been even harder, so much so as to say: “We will not be able to guarantee that anyone will come to the hospital without the protection of the vaccine, that can be covered here“Ramelow also said he had received 1200 hate messages on Twitter, after publishing a post announcing that he had received the so-called” booster “, the third dose. Finally he made it known that in his region the health situation is already at the limit.

Swab at the pharmacy? Very high risk of contagion: listen to this woman

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Earth fever rises another 3 degrees, the planet is in danger of collapse

6 days ago

Francesco: we are close by listening to those suffering from depression

3 days ago

Disguises himself as the Joker and stabs 17 people in the subway: panic in Tokyo

6 days ago

G20, the results of the summit – Corriere.it

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button