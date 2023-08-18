Demand Influencers – Fortuna Magazine

Approximate reading time: 1 minute, 47 seconds

Influr App was founded in 2020 thanks to “angel” investors such as Sofia Vergara and producer Tommy Mottola.

“At Influer, we believe in the power of influencer marketing and its ability to transform businesses. However, when we work with our customers, we realize the barriers that prevent their adoption”, said Alessandra Angelini, CEO of Influr.

The digital platform connects brands and agencies directly with content creators for digital campaigns and is the first app of its kind for Latin America with global reach and cost-effective publishing for clients.

The company was founded by Alessandra Angelini and three female marketers who specialize in influencer marketing namely: Estefany Oliveira, Paula Coleman and Valeria Angelini.

“With the launch of our web platform, we are removing barriers to this market, making it an accessible and easy-to-use tool for brands around the world. We are excited to bring the solution to market and continue to advance the industry”, said Angelini, CEO of Influr.

Hiring influencers or finding an agency has become a pain for many of the everyday budding creators out there.

He explained, “Brands, agencies and CMs want diversity and don’t always work with the same content creators, but have multiple options to really engage with their brand without wasting valuable time on proposals and negotiations. align.”

But Influer’s CEO Alessandra Angelini explained that “it is not an agency nor does it manage talent, Influer is a marketplace where clients can choose “a la carte” creators whose profiles have been previously verified by the Miami company. Miami is founded in 2020 thanks to “angel” investors such as Sofia Vergara and producer Tommy Mottola.

Influer is an app that acts as an integrator for influencers to connect brands, CMs and agencies with content creators, with an aim to make marketing campaigns more efficient and creators to guarantee that they don’t commit fraud Will not get trapped. Influer’s web platform verifies client and agency profiles to create a secure environment for all.

Despite being of Latin American origin, Influer aims to serve global clients with a wide and diverse menu of influencers from all walks of life and sectors and profiles, to help companies find what they are looking for.

“Similarly, influencer marketing creators and agencies now have access to manuals, tips and step-by-step guides to deliver, manage and deliver digital campaigns to drive better business performance and attract the attention of potential customers. There is a market for The criteria to select them is not the number of followers, rather the app measures their reach, engagement and verifies the authenticity of the profile”, he explained.

The platform is also funded by high-profile VCs such as Point 72 Ventures, a company with high credibility in the financial market, which would not have participated if it had not been a great business, but above all, a guarantee of excellence.

“Four creative women in finance epitomize the success of a millennial generation looking to transform social networks and lead the landscape of influencer marketing. They are no longer just “heroes”, but serious business women who managed to transform a disorganized, slow and tedious process into a straightforward and efficient successful strategy with a web platform.