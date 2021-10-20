News

demanded ransom in Bitcoin, 60GB of data on sale

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Serious hacker attack for Siae. In fact, the Italian company was the victim of a ransomware attack which, as happened in other similar circumstances, paralyzed the entire computer system and blocked the data contained within the PCs.

According to what was reported by the Italian Journalistic Agency, the group of cybercriminals would have asked for a ransom in Bitcoin, which, however, Siae has no intention of paying. In the meantime, judging from what AGI reports, 60 gigabytes of data for sale would have sprung up on the dark web.

Researcher Matteo Flora also spoke on the issue, who in a post published on his official Twitter account explained that the demo of the published archive includes documents such as identity cards, valid driving licenses, changes in contact details and acknowledgments of the works.

AGI underlines that following the attack, the Postal Police and the Privacy Guarantor were immediately informed, and recalls that two weeks ago SIAE itself was the victim of an attempted phishing.

Loading...
Advertisements

At the moment no indications of any kind have emerged on the matrix of the attack.

In recent times, attacks of this type have unfortunately become increasingly common. A few weeks ago we reported the news regarding the first alleged death from ransomware in Alabama, when a group of criminals attacked a hospital.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

833
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
668
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
607
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
558
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
491
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
455
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
416
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
351
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
294
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
256
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top