demanded ransom in Bitcoin, 60GB of data on sale

Serious hacker attack for Siae. In fact, the Italian company was the victim of a ransomware attack which, as happened in other similar circumstances, paralyzed the entire computer system and blocked the data contained within the PCs.

According to what was reported by the Italian Journalistic Agency, the group of cybercriminals would have asked for a ransom in Bitcoin, which, however, Siae has no intention of paying. In the meantime, judging from what AGI reports, 60 gigabytes of data for sale would have sprung up on the dark web.

Researcher Matteo Flora also spoke on the issue, who in a post published on his official Twitter account explained that the demo of the published archive includes documents such as identity cards, valid driving licenses, changes in contact details and acknowledgments of the works.

AGI underlines that following the attack, the Postal Police and the Privacy Guarantor were immediately informed, and recalls that two weeks ago SIAE itself was the victim of an attempted phishing.

At the moment no indications of any kind have emerged on the matrix of the attack.

In recent times, attacks of this type have unfortunately become increasingly common. A few weeks ago we reported the news regarding the first alleged death from ransomware in Alabama, when a group of criminals attacked a hospital.