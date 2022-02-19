DeMar DeRozan and the historic brand that not even Michael Jordan could break

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) defends Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the first half of their game between the teams at the United Center on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Antonio L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

DeMar DeRozan he is a seasoned veteran in the NBAwith a 13-year career in the league in which he has played with three teams, such as the TToronto Raptors, the San Antonio Spurs and his current club, the chicago bulls, and despite having had several brilliant individual campaigns, displaying his great quality, that of 2021-22 is one that breaks all the schemes for him.

The Chicago forward, a five-time All-Star nominee, scored 38 points on 16-of-27 shooting from the field in the Bulls’ win over the Sacramento Kings. and this had enormous meaning because it meant imposing a brand that not even Michael Jordan could breakry that was valid for six decades. To be exact, it dated from 1962-63.

DeRozan became the first player in NBA history to record seven consecutive games with at least 35 points and 50 percent shooting, breaking the mark of six games in a row with these characteristics that belonged to Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain.

Jordan has some impressive records on his resume.but what DeRozan has been doing recently is very special, because all its numbers translate into several thingsbut a very important one is that with a record of 38-21 and, perhaps against all odds, the Bulls are the best team in the Eastern Conference.

In his thirteenth season in the NBA, DeRozan seems to have found a kind of fountain of youth, because at 32 years old, He has the best average (28.1) points per game of his entire career, as well as the best (.343) 3-point percentage and the highest (10.3) average shots made. per game of his stay in the league. None of this is small.

Questioned at the end of the match at the United Center about what this feat means to him, the striker tried to keep his feet on the ground, despite savoring some of the best moments in his career, there is a big pending for him: the NBA title.

“I’ll be honest, I can’t describe it. It’s one of those things that I’m completely into as soon as I get to work.”said the basketball player from Los Angeles after the game. “As a kid, as a fan of the history of this sport, being in the league for so long, things like this continue to make me even more humble.”.

When the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard in the 2018-19 seasonno one imagined that the eternal Toronto striker was going to be left out of the party when the Canadian team managed to beat the Golden State Warriors in six games in the 2019 NBA Finals to be crowned as monarchs of the league. There was a certain distaste for not celebrating with DeMar.

“Being an NBA player and having the privilege of being able to play for so long, of having these opportunities, It’s something I never take for granted. And the crazy thing about all this is that I felt like I missed eight easy shots, which I normally would have hit.”DeRozan commented.

One of your best partners on the courtthe also star guard of the Bulls, Zach LaVine has eight consecutive games out due to a knee problem. That absence, in a way, has led DeRozan to push his limits and discover what he’s capable of.

On February 6 against the 76ers he scored 45 points and shot for 60% efficiency; on february 7 against the Suns he had 38 units and a 59.3 percent effectiveness; on February 9 against the Hornets he recorded 36 points with 68.4% in field goals; on February 11, atAgainst the Timberwolves, De Rozan collected 35 points and shot for a 63.6% effectiveness.

His good step continued on February 12, when against the Thunder he was dispatched with 38 points and 50% effectiveness; the 14th of February scored 40 against his former team, the Spurswith 66.7% accuracy in their releases and on February 16 the 38 units and 59.3% effectiveness against the Kings.

The break of the NBA All-Star Game is coming, to take place this weekend in Cleveland, a date to which DeRozan is invited, so there is still a long way to go in the 2021-22 campaign; However, Bulls forward can’t be out of the league MVP conversation and, neither, it can be denied that he and Chicago are in the bubble of teams have legitimate title aspirations.

