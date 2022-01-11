Dematerialized postal savings bonds: why prefer them

Let’s see why it is convenient to choose dematerialized postal savings bonds to the detriment of paper ones. At the base there is a reason that few consider

THE interest-bearing bonds issued by the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and put on the market by Italian post are by far the preferred investment product by Italians. Underlying this is the fact that they are guaranteed by the State And they have no subscription and redemption costs.

However, it is good to know how to choose in these cases. There are in fact two types of vouchers, the dematerialized ones and the paper ones. The former have some substantial advantages over the latter. Let’s analyze this situation thoroughly, trying to understand why they are more convenient.

Dematerialized and paper-based postal savings bonds: comparing the differences

Basically when you subscribe to a bpf paper, you receive a ticket which must then be presented for both early repayment and on expiry. So it must be kept jealously to avoid problems.

The dematerialized ones, on the other hand, consist of an accounting entry made on the settlement account which can be the simple BancoPosta current account or the postal savings account.

In case you opt for this solution, the security must have the same heading as the settlement account, where the redemption takes place. Therefore the aforementioned current account cannot be extinguished if there is a good outstanding. Basically, with non-dematerialized interest-bearing bonds, there is no risk prescription.

Possibility that exists for the paper vouchers and that it can only be averted. The holder must go to the post office within a certain time from the expiry of the same (10 years). By not completing this step, neither the amount invested in the security nor the interest can be collected.

After 10 years from the deadline, the unclaimed amount is prescribed in favor of the fund established at the Ministry of Economy and Finance. This is to compensate savers who are victims of financial fraud without being compensated. Before that date, the amounts were prescribed instead in favor of the Ministry itself.

A difference that clearly highlights the greater security of dematerialized postal savings bonds, as at the end of the foreseen period they are reimbursed directly to the settlement account.