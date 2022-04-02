Dematerialized recipe: the possibility of withdrawing drugs has been confirmed by presenting the health card

Despite the end of the state of emergency, it will be possible to continue to collect the medicines prescribed by the doctor on dematerialized prescription from the pharmacy, presenting the Health Card.

The indications contained in an order issued yesterday evening by the National Civil Protection, in fact, extended the simplification measures – developed during the pandemic phase – for the withdrawal of medicines in pharmacies prescribed by their doctor with procedures until the end of 2022 simplified.

Therefore, the risk for the citizen, feared by some, of having to return to deliver the paper prescription printed by the doctor to the pharmacy is excluded.

“During the difficult period of the pandemic emergency – comments the regional councilor for health policies Raffaele Donini – the health service has been able to respond to the need to speed up and simplify some services for citizens. The dematerialized prescription, for example, with the possibility of withdrawing drugs by showing one’s health card, represented a great help for everyone, especially for those who are less familiar with technologies. With choices like those made yesterday by the National Civil Protection Department, we are demonstrating that we are on the right path to design the healthcare of the future. The one in which pharmacies become part of a system that is characterized by proximity to citizens and the possibility of providing services in a simple, fast and completely dematerialized way “.

Alternatively, it is always possible to collect the drugs after indicating the electronic prescription number (NRE) present at the top of the prescription, which can be communicated by telephone, e-mail or instant messaging, directly to the patient by the your doctor.

For the citizens of Emilia-Romagna, then, the possibility of withdrawing medicines remains unchanged through a specific function of the electronic health record (by accessing it via the internet or the ER Salute app) which allows you to show the pharmacist the barcode of the recipe. .