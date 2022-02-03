Dembélé, Barcelona can’t take it anymore. The idea: liquidate it immediately

The club made every effort to place the Frenchman expiring in June, but found no buyers. Costing 145 million, he played very little and never settled down. The temptation: terminate early and never see him in the locker room anymore

The market closed, Ousmane Dembélé remained at the Camp Nou. Where no one wants it anymore. Yet another problem for a club that cannot find peace. Barcelona have made a good transfer by taking Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traoré and Dani Alves, but are shaken by the economic and judicial war between the current executive council led by Laporta and the previous one of Bartomeu, and have failed to get rid of what with the Brazilian Coutinho is the symbolic purchase of recent waste.

Record capital gain – Ousmane Dembélé arrived at Camp Nou in 2017. Borussia Dortmund a year earlier had withdrawn him from Rennes for 15 million euros, and in the short span of 12 months he increased his investment tenfold, placing him at Barcelona for an amount that with variables (now almost all cashed) could reach 145 million. Spectacular commercial operation, that of the Germans.

15 injuries – The Frenchman in Barcelona started getting hurt, and he never stopped. He had all-round behavior problems, including bad nutrition, alarm clocks that didn’t ring and small amnesia. From time to time he showed flashes of his crystalline class, and in 2018 he also won the World Cup with France. But in Blaugrana he has always done too little compared to the price paid and the salary received: 10 million euros net per season. Since arriving at the Camp Nou Ousmane has lost to 15 injuries accumulated, of varying severity, as much as 106 of the 254 matches played by Barcelona, ​​playing only 129 matches, just under half.

Failed attempt – Time has passed, and we have entered that gray area that surrounds the renewal or interchange. Ousmane has never shown great affection or attachment to the Blaugrana cause, and in June he will leave for free. For the Barcelona of the 1,350 million debts, yet another blow to the financial heart. For this reason, from the Camp Nou they did everything to accompany him to the door now, in January, to lighten the salary and maybe make up a few million. Anything. Dembélé and his agent have not found a buyer.

Tense stall – And now? At Barça they are reflecting. Among the hypotheses, the payment of what is due to him and the immediate removal to no longer see him in the locker room, or stay like this, or reinstate him and make him play. In the first scenario, however, Dembélé will only be able to play between now and June in a league with an open market. We are therefore in a tense stalemate, with relations now broken and the economic burden darkening the atmosphere even more. In May Ousmane will turn 25, and shortly after will be free to leave far from Barcelona. He has his whole life ahead, while behind him in Catalonia he leaves bad memories.

