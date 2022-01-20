Dembele earthquake in Barcelona, ​​hard intervention: OFFICIAL announcement

More chaos in Barcelona, ​​after the recent events that see Ousmane Dembele as the protagonist against his will, who was at the center of the voices of numerous market rumors. The renewal does not arrive, the Catalans are pressing but there is an official intervention

There Juventus remains at the window on the Ousman affair Dembele, which is currently attracting everyone’s attention in Spain. The sporting director of the blaugrana club Alemany, he said: “11 days after the end of the market, we think he does not want to continue and we have told his agents that he should look for a solution before the end of the month. We don’t want to have a player who doesn’t want to stay on the team and consequently is not in the squad“.

An official position by the Barcelona which promptly went around the world and aroused inevitable reactions. The response in this sense from theassocalciatori Spanish, which through its website has issued an official statement in which it takes a very strong position in favor of Dembele: “TheAFE believes that the signing of an employment contract as a professional footballer obliges him to provide his services on behalf of the club following the instructions given to him. The company, on the other hand, is obliged to pay the agreed remuneration it’s at allow the provision of services under the same conditions as the rest of his teammates, without there being any kind of discrimination or pressure so that the athlete renounces their working rights “.

Calciomercato, Dembele case: the attackers’ position

Then again on the renewal issue: “This agreement of will must be released freely without the existence of external conditions that limit the contractual freedom of the professional footballer. It is true that a professional footballer does not have the right to be fielded or even called up for every match, but rather to be treated on the same terms as his teammates and to be able to play those matches. But if this circumstance could be understood as a pressure to bend the will, and public statements acknowledging this kind of pressure were also made, we would be faced with an illegal action by the company “.

The footballers also highlights how the failure to agree for a renewal involving a work violation, while the exclusion of a player without any injury, illness or physical impediment, presupposes a devaluation of his image. In conclusion, therefore: “In AFE we want this situation to be resolved without the rights of workers being violated and we remind you that AFE is available to any player who may see their trade union rights violated as a worker “.