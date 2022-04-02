Dembéle tells his teammates that he wants to stay

Getty Ousmane Dembele’s future remains uncertain.

FC Barcelona have sent a new message to French striker Ousmane Dembélé amid continued speculation about the 24-year-old’s future at the Camp Nou.

“If you want to continue, you must be in charge, because now your agent is in charge and does not speak the line that you speak,” is the club’s message, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Dembélé is out of contract at the end of the 2021-22 season and may walk away from the club as a free agent. However, the attacker has told his teammates in the Barça dressing room that he wants to stay, according to Fernando Polo in Mundo Deportivo.

Contract extension talks between Barcelona and Dembele’s agent Moussa Sissoko broke down in the January transfer window. The Frenchman was then dropped from the squad and told to find a new club.

However, a winter transfer did not materialize and Dembélé was recalled to the first team by Xavi. Since then, the striker has played a key role in Barca’s recent resurgence, providing seven assists in his last eight games for the Catalans.

Laporta talks about Dembélé’s future

President Joan Laporta has opened up about Dembélé’s situation in a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo and has been asked about the possibility of Barcelona restarting contract negotiations. The chairman hinted that the club might be willing to talk about a new deal again, 90min reported.

“Let’s see, I don’t like to talk about hypothetical situations. If this happens, we are talkative people and Dembélé appreciates it very much,” she said. “Also, now with Aubameyang and Umtiti, he gets along very well with them. There is a good atmosphere and, for me, he looks happy at the end of the matches. He gets along very well with Auba, and that’s good to see.”

Laporta also revealed that Barca’s last contract offer to Dembele expired in December 2021 and warned that the financially troubled club is now “setting salary levels that everyone who has to stay next season will have to accept.”

Alba tells Dembélé to stay

Barça players have expressed their desire for Dembélé to stay. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made it clear that he wants his good friend to stay at the club, while Jordi Alba has also given his opinion.

“Renew Dembélé? I think they should. In his position, he is one of the best in the world by far,” he told Cadena Ser. “He is motivated and I don’t know what he is going to do, but I hope he stays.”

There is no doubt that Dembélé is a quality player when fit and fit, but there are still questions about his fitness given that he spent much of his Barcelona career sidelined with injury.

Manager Xavi has repeatedly said he wants Dembele to stay and is building an exciting young squad at Camp Nou, but it remains unclear whether the Frenchman wants to be a part of Barca’s future or will leave once his contract expires.

