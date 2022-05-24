Dembele will make a Messi, Barcelona in tears

At the end of the contract with Barcelona at the end of the season, Ousmane Dembélé is heading more and more towards a departure.

Like Lionel Messi last summer, will Ousmane Dembélé leave FC Barcelona at the end of his contract this summer? According to information from Mundo Deportivo, the hypothesis is more and more likely in Catalonia. And for good reason, the media reveals at the beginning of the week that internally, the Barcelona leaders believe that there are now “95% chance” to see Ousmane Dembélé leave the club in the days to come. At the end of the contract, the former Rennais has been the subject of a new meeting in recent days between his agent Moussa Sissoko and the Barcelona sports director Mateu Alemany. This meeting at the top, however, did not allow the dolphin of Real Madrid to reach an agreement with the Dembélé clan as part of a contract extension.





For Mundo Deportivo, it is therefore likely that Dembélé played his last match with FC Barcelona on Sunday evening, against Villarreal. The media reveals that during the last meeting between Alemany and Sissoko, FC Barcelona made a proposal “imaginative formula” to the Dembélé clan in order to meet the player’s requirements without jeopardizing Barça from a financial point of view. The positions were closer at first but new differences emerged later, which makes the Barcelona management very pessimistic about an agreement for an extension of Ousmane Dembélé’s contract in the days to come. But in the event of departure, where could Dembélé bounce back?

Dembélé, the PSG track is gaining momentum





The hypothesis of a signing at Paris Saint-Germain is gaining more and more momentum. And for good reason, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is in direct contact with Moussa Sissoko and would welcome the arrival of the former Stade Rennais prodigy in order to compensate numerically for the departure of Angel Di Maria, also at the end of the season. contract and whose lease has not been extended by PSG. The capital club would have the approval of Kylian Mbappé, world champion alongside Ousmane Dembélé in 2018, in order to move forward on this file. A major element which tends to suggest that Paris SG could well be Dembélé’s next club, even if several Premier League leaders are also in the running.