Dementia, to prevent it you have to start from the heart: here’s how

Dementia shares risk factors with heart disease, so protecting it is essential. Let’s see some tips on this.

If you look at the numbers of how many people in the world are affected by dementia we can get quite frightened and worry a lot about our health over the next few years. Studies and statistics have also led to the sad conclusion that these figures will skyrocket over the next few years.

The most common form of dementia, or cognitive impairment, is Alzheimer’s disease. The person will first give small signs such as memory lapses, difficulty finding words. Then the symptoms will become more and more severe, until the person is no longer self-sufficient. However, while age is a very important risk factor, there are others that are in common with cardiovascular diseases.

Indeed, scholars have determined that protect the heart it is also good for the brain and we must therefore act to bring benefits and to delay as much as possible and to prevent dementia. This, in fact, is possible. Here are some important changes that you can make right away.

Dementia: some changes to prevent it

Common risk factors between dementia and heart disease are high blood pressure, smoking, obesity, inflammation and oxidative stress. All of these things can damage blood vessels, hence the flow of blood and oxygen to both the heart and brain. But if we try to change the wrong habits we can help prevent dementia.

Some changes that can be done immediately are these:

Eat vegetables with every meal : especially green leafy vegetables. In addition, it will also be useful to consume legumes, nuts, extra virgin olive oil. These contain polyphenols, flavonoids, minerals and vitamins that can prevent inflammation of the blood vessels;

: especially green leafy vegetables. In addition, it will also be useful to consume legumes, nuts, extra virgin olive oil. These contain polyphenols, flavonoids, minerals and vitamins that can prevent inflammation of the blood vessels; Eat fewer processed foods : refined, processed foods are more harmful than whole and natural ones. They have more fat, which consequently puts metabolism in difficulty and leads to obesity first;

: refined, processed foods are more harmful than whole and natural ones. They have more fat, which consequently puts metabolism in difficulty and leads to obesity first; Eat blue fish 1 or 2 times a week : salmon, mackerel and sardines are rich in omega 3, which can significantly reduce blood pressure and are good for the brain;

: salmon, mackerel and sardines are rich in omega 3, which can significantly reduce blood pressure and are good for the brain; Stop smoking : according to recent studies, smokers have 60% more to develop dementia than non-smokers, is this enough to give an idea? It is never too late to quit, the benefits can be noticed immediately, in the very first days;

: according to recent studies, smokers have 60% more to develop dementia than non-smokers, is this enough to give an idea? It is never too late to quit, the benefits can be noticed immediately, in the very first days; Move: doing some physical activity, even a simple walk every day, improves the condition of the blood vessels, this means that it also improves circulation and the heart and brain will be more oxygenated.

It is never too late to start quitting smoking, to leave the sofa for a walk outdoors, breathing in fresh air and allowing your metabolism to work better. Especially after the age of 50 it will be better to start paying attention to all these things for your future health.