“Dementia, tumors, sudden deaths”. The report in general silence – Libero Quotidiano





THE Covid vaccines? Decreasing coverage and efficacy, worryingly increasing side effects. He writes it on the Everyday occurrence Mariano Bizzarri, oncologist and researcher at the Department of Experimental Medicine of the La Sapienza University of Rome, as well as animator of the Doubt and Precaution Commissionthe “creature” of Massimo Cacciari And Carlo Freccero very active during the beginning of 2022 against Green pass and surroundings.





With the war in Ukraine, the issue ended up in oblivion, despite not yet reassuring bulletins. Waiting for a possible tail shot in the fall, the virus continues to fuel fears and uncertainties, starting with the vaccine. Bizzarri cites a study published in the journal The Lancet which confirms how the protection insured against severe forms of the disease and hospitalization, which after three doses of Pfizer is around to 80%drastically collapses around at 50% after only 3 months from the booste. “But what vaccine is that which – despite three doses! – ensures a protection that tends to vanish after three months?” Asks Bizzarri.

The second point, much more disturbing, is that of the adverse effects of the serum. Stephanie Seneffresearch director at MIT in Boston, on the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology stressed: “Vaccination induces profound impairment in the signal transmission of interferon-1, which has several negative consequences for human health; (the modifications induced by the vaccine) have potentially a causal link with neurodegenerative diseases, myocarditisimmune thrombocytopenia, paralysis, liver diseasereduced adaptive immunity, reduced response to DNA damage e development of tumors“.





Also a study published by Nature Scientific Report highlights how “the incidence of myocarditis has increased by over 25% among young people subjected to the vaccine with a parallel increase in sudden cardiac deaths. Figures that cause concern “, underlines Bizzarri. Another element put on the table, the” business “of vaccines. BionNTech (Pfizer vaccine manufacturer) admits: “Our revenue is highly dependent on sales of our Covid-19 vaccine and our future revenue from our Covid-19 vaccine is uncertain (given that) the safety profile of our vaccine against Covid-19, including previously unknown side effects or the increased incidence or severity of known side effects may be a risk factor. ” “It is clear – concludes Bizzarri – that, if the companies do not obtain the definitive authorization, an endless legal dispute would be opened, with requests for damages that would overwhelm companies and governments. “Obviously, in accordance with the line of the DuPre Commission, not a word on the” emergency “genesis of vaccines and their effectiveness in the ongoing pandemic.