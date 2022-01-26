Demet Ozdemir in March for Disney in “Dünya ile Benim Aramda” but Kerem Bursin has not yet accepted: the background makes gossip

According to the Turkish media, the negotiation between Disney And Demet Ozdemir that sees her as the protagonist of the series “Dünya ile Benim Aramda ”(Between the World and Myself). But for the male lead role it would be at stake Kerem Bursin which he would not have accepted yet, but the negotiations would be ongoing.

As revealed by the journalist Birsen Altuntas the role was initially entrusted to Hande Ercel but the actress declined the offer after screenwriter Pınar Bulut refused to remove a very bold scene from the script.

So after the refusal of Hande Ercel would come the “yes” of Demet Ozdemir that he would have accepted and signed for the lead role in the series, which will begin shooting as early as March 2022. Very often the refusal of an actor becomes the luck of another… it would not be the first time.

The behind the scenes of Hollywood casting is full of these “stories”.

Think about Gwyneth Paltrow who turned down the role of Rose in the Titanic role later accepted by Kate Winslet. Bruce Willis he turned down the role of Sam in Ghost . Jennifer Jason Leigh rejected the part of Vivian in Pretty Woman that was the luck of Julia Roberts. But even Roberts rejected important scripts that have been the success of others. And example Basic Instinctthe role of Mary Corleone neither The Godfather 3the part of Annie in Insomnia of lovethe main role in Shakespeare in Love.

Often a refusal becomes the luck of another or the right choice that leads you to a project that values ​​you the most. So it’s not fair to judge the choices of the two actresses. Everyone has clear ideas about what she wants.

At this point the life of the actors of these “dices”, which we also know in Italy, seems to be intertwined precisely in the selection for Disney Plus between confirmations and denials we await new details on this new series.

But especially if Kerem Bursin refused who will support Demet Ozdemir? Certainly Disney seems to point to known actors beyond the Turkish borders for these first series to be launched in August on the platform.