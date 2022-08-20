Entertainment

Demi Lovato – 29 Lyrics & Traduction

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 36 2 minutes read

The Demi Lovato translation of 29 is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

Petal on the vine, too young to drink wine
Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher
Far from innocent, what the fuck’s consent?
Numbers told you not to, but that didn’t stop you

Finally twenty-nine

Funny, just like you were you at the time

Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy

But was it yours or was it mine?

Seventeen, twenty-nine

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Seventeen, twenty-nine

Had me in your grip, went beautifully with
All my daddy issues, and the shit continues
I see you’re quite the collector
Yeah, you’re twelve years her elder
Maybe now it doesn’t matter
But I know fucking better
Yeah, I know fucking better, ’cause

Finally twenty-nine

Funny, just like you were you at the time

Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy

But was it yours or was it mine?

Seventeen, twenty-nine

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Finally twenty-nine
Seventeen would never cross my mind
Thought it was a teenage dream, a fantasy
But it was yours, it wasn’t mine
Seventeen, twenty-nine
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Translation 29 – Demi Lovato

Petal on the vine, too young to drink wine
Just five years of bleeding, a student and her teacher
Far from being innocent, what is consent?

Numbers told you not to, but that didn’t stop you

I’m finally twenty-nine
It’s funny, it’s the same age you were then
I thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy
But was it yours or was it mine?
Seventeen, twenty-nine
oh oh oh oh oh
Seventeen, twenty-nine

I was in your grip, it went great with it
My daddy issues, and the shit goes on
I see you are a collector
Yeah, you’re twelve years older than her

Maybe it doesn’t matter now

But I know better

Yeah, I know better, because

I’m finally twenty-nine
It’s funny, it’s the same age you were then
I thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy
But was it yours or was it mine?
Seventeen, twenty-nine
oh oh oh oh oh
oh oh oh oh oh

I’m finally twenty-nine
I could never be with someone who’s seventeen

I thought it was a teenage dream, a fantasy
But it was yours, it wasn’t mine
Seventeen, twenty-nine
oh oh oh oh oh
oh oh oh oh oh

Lyrics2Chansons has a song lyrics license agreement with the Society of Music Publishers and Authors (SEAM)

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Vampires of the 21st century – Diario La Tribuna

5 mins ago

Drama at the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: the mother of the actor victim of an accident

5 mins ago

What is mindful eating? Helen Lindes teaches you with a healthy, rich and summer snack

16 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bailly, Leao… All the transfer window information for August 20

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button