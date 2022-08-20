Demi Lovato – 29 Lyrics & Traduction

The Demi Lovato translation of 29 is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

Petal on the vine, too young to drink wine

Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher

Far from innocent, what the fuck’s consent?

Numbers told you not to, but that didn’t stop you

Finally twenty-nine



Funny, just like you were you at the time



Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy



But was it yours or was it mine?



Seventeen, twenty-nine



Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh



Seventeen, twenty-nine Had me in your grip, went beautifully with

All my daddy issues, and the shit continues

I see you’re quite the collector

Yeah, you’re twelve years her elder

Maybe now it doesn’t matter

But I know fucking better

Yeah, I know fucking better, ’cause Finally twenty-nine





Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy



But was it yours or was it mine?



Seventeen, twenty-nine



Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh



Seventeen would never cross my mind

Thought it was a teenage dream, a fantasy

But it was yours, it wasn’t mine

Seventeen, twenty-nine

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

