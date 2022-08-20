Demi Lovato – 29 Lyrics & Traduction
The Demi Lovato translation of 29 is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics
Petal on the vine, too young to drink wine
Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher
Far from innocent, what the fuck’s consent?
Numbers told you not to, but that didn’t stop you
Finally twenty-nine
Funny, just like you were you at the time
Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy
But was it yours or was it mine?
Seventeen, twenty-nine
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Seventeen, twenty-nine
Had me in your grip, went beautifully with
All my daddy issues, and the shit continues
I see you’re quite the collector
Yeah, you’re twelve years her elder
Maybe now it doesn’t matter
But I know fucking better
Yeah, I know fucking better, ’cause
Finally twenty-nine
Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy
But was it yours or was it mine?
Seventeen, twenty-nine
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Finally twenty-nine
Seventeen would never cross my mind
Thought it was a teenage dream, a fantasy
But it was yours, it wasn’t mine
Seventeen, twenty-nine
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Translation 29 – Demi Lovato
Petal on the vine, too young to drink wine
Just five years of bleeding, a student and her teacher
Far from being innocent, what is consent?
I’m finally twenty-nine
It’s funny, it’s the same age you were then
I thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy
But was it yours or was it mine?
Seventeen, twenty-nine
oh oh oh oh oh
Seventeen, twenty-nine
I was in your grip, it went great with it
My daddy issues, and the shit goes on
I see you are a collector
Yeah, you’re twelve years older than her
But I know better
Yeah, I know better, because
I’m finally twenty-nine
It’s funny, it’s the same age you were then
I thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy
But was it yours or was it mine?
Seventeen, twenty-nine
oh oh oh oh oh
oh oh oh oh oh
I’m finally twenty-nine
I could never be with someone who’s seventeen
I thought it was a teenage dream, a fantasy
But it was yours, it wasn’t mine
Seventeen, twenty-nine
oh oh oh oh oh
oh oh oh oh oh
