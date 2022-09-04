Demi Lovato – 4 EVER 4 ME Lyrics & Traduction
Walls came down
Where did they go?
I didn’t notice
When they fell, I fell for you
Lost in this feeling, maybe I’m healing
I couldn’t be scared if I tried
‘Cause nothing’s ever felt this right
I can’t hold back, I’m falling in love
It’s been right on the tip of my tongue
So here I go speaking honestly
I think this is forever for me
When we’re alone
Time floats away, we stare at each other
Take me home
I can’t wait to hug and thank your mother
Here’s what I’d say: “Hе’s beautifully made
I can’t wait to show you, you’ll see
I promise his heart’s safe with me”
It’s been right on the tip of my tongue
So here I go speaking honestly
I think this is forever for me
They say, “You know when you find the one”
Just a look from you, I come undone
So here I go speaking honestly
I think this is forever for me
I can’t hold back I’ve fallen in love
It’s been right on the tip of my tongue
So here I go speaking honestly
I think this is forever for me
They say, “You know when you find the one”
Just a look from you, I come undone (Yeah, yeah)
So here I go speaking honestly (Here I go)
I think this is forever for me
I think this is forever for me
4 EVER 4 ME Lyrics by Demi Lovato
The walls have crumbled
Where are they?
I did not notice
When they fell, I fell in love with you
Lost in this feeling, maybe
I’m incapable of being afraid, even if I tried
‘Cause I’ve never felt anything so good
I can’t hold back, I’m falling in love
I’ve had this under my tongue for a long time
So I’ll speak honestly
I believe this is eternity for me
When we’re alone
Time floats away from us, we look at each other
take me home
I can’t wait to hug your mother and thank her
I can’t wait to show you, you’ll see
I promise you his heart is safe with me.”
I can’t hold back, I’m falling in love
I’ve wanted to say it for a long time
So I’ll speak honestly
I believe this is eternity for me
They say, “When you find the chosen one you will know”
Just one look from you and I lose all my means (Yeah, yeah)
So I’ll speak honestly
I believe this is eternity for me
I can’t hold back, I fell in love
I’ve wanted to say it for a long time
So I’ll speak honestly
I believe this is eternity for me
They say, “When you find the chosen one you will know”
Just one look from you and I lose all my means (Yeah, yeah)
So I’ll speak honestly
I believe this is eternity for me
I believe this is eternity for me
