Demi Lovato – 4 EVER 4 ME Lyrics & Traduction

Walls came down

Where did they go?

I didn’t notice

When they fell, I fell for you





Lost in this feeling, maybe I’m healing



I couldn’t be scared if I tried



‘Cause nothing’s ever felt this right Smitten and hopelesslyLost in this feeling, maybe I’m healingI couldn’t be scared if I tried‘Cause nothing’s ever felt this right I can’t hold back, I’m falling in love

It’s been right on the tip of my tongue

So here I go speaking honestly

I think this is forever for me When we’re alone

Time floats away, we stare at each other

Take me home

I can’t wait to hug and thank your mother

Here’s what I’d say: “Hе’s beautifully made

I can’t wait to show you, you’ll see

I promise his heart’s safe with me”





It’s been right on the tip of my tongue



So here I go speaking honestly



I think this is forever for me



They say, “You know when you find the one”



Just a look from you, I come undone



So here I go speaking honestly



I think this is forever for me I can’t hold back, I’m falling in loveIt’s been right on the tip of my tongueSo here I go speaking honestlyI think this is forever for meThey say, “You know when you find the one”Just a look from you, I come undoneSo here I go speaking honestlyI think this is forever for me I can’t hold back I’ve fallen in love

It’s been right on the tip of my tongue

So here I go speaking honestly

I think this is forever for me

They say, “You know when you find the one”

Just a look from you, I come undone (Yeah, yeah)

So here I go speaking honestly (Here I go)

I think this is forever for me

I think this is forever for me

4 EVER 4 ME Lyrics by Demi Lovato



The walls have crumbled

Where are they?

I did not notice

When they fell, I fell in love with you





Lost in this feeling, maybe



I’m incapable of being afraid, even if I tried



‘Cause I’ve never felt anything so good All in love and desperatelyLost in this feeling, maybeI’m incapable of being afraid, even if I tried‘Cause I’ve never felt anything so good I can’t hold back, I’m falling in love

I’ve had this under my tongue for a long time

So I’ll speak honestly

I believe this is eternity for me When we’re alone

Time floats away from us, we look at each other

take me home

I can’t wait to hug your mother and thank her





I can’t wait to show you, you’ll see



I promise you his heart is safe with me.” That’s what I would say; “It is beautifully madeI can’t wait to show you, you’ll seeI promise you his heart is safe with me.” I can’t hold back, I’m falling in love

I’ve wanted to say it for a long time

So I’ll speak honestly

I believe this is eternity for me

They say, “When you find the chosen one you will know”

Just one look from you and I lose all my means (Yeah, yeah)

So I’ll speak honestly

I believe this is eternity for me

I can’t hold back, I fell in love

I’ve wanted to say it for a long time

So I’ll speak honestly

I believe this is eternity for me

They say, “When you find the chosen one you will know”

Just one look from you and I lose all my means (Yeah, yeah)

So I’ll speak honestly

I believe this is eternity for me

I believe this is eternity for me

