Demi Lovato addicted to drugs since the age of 13

Demi Lovato confided like never before about her addictions to drugs and alcohol from a young age.

Demi Lovato took her first steps on television in the series Barney & Friends when she was still a child. A real star from an early age, she then went on to many other roles before embarking on singing. Unfortunately, the pretty brunette sank into the dark side of stardom during adolescence, as she confided in the podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’ : “I first started experimenting when I was 12 or 13”referring to hard drugs.

The young woman continues: “I had a car accident and they prescribed me opiates. My mom didn’t think she would have to condemn her 13-year-old daughter’s access to opiates, but I was already drinking by then. I had been bullied, harassed and was looking for an escape. » Demi Lovato recounts in particular having become addicted to cocaine towards the end of her adolescence: “At 17, it was the first time I tried coke and I loved it too much, then I had treatment right after I turned 18. »

Demi Lovato has already overdosed

It was during the summer of 2018 that the singer’s life changed and for good reason, she was victim of an overdose after abusing narcotics. Fortunately, Demi Lovato was quickly taken care of and narrowly escaped death. A few days later, she addressed her fans on social media: “I have always been transparent about my experience with addiction. (…) It’s something I have to keep overcoming, and I haven’t been able to do that yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and healthy. To my fans, I am forever grateful for your love and support this week. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me through this difficult time. » A transparency that has certainly helped many others.