Demi Lovato advises young artists to enjoy their teenage years: ‘It’s more important than a career’

Singer and actress Demi Lovato reflected on her early days as an artist and the pressure to be perfect at Disney. She advises the younger generation to take the time to live their own experiences before launching.

PFor her, everything happened at breakneck speed. From the children’s show Barney & Friends when she was 10 years old, she entered the Disney Channel family very quickly. At 16, when all young girls are in high school and living their teenage experiences, Demi Lovato was working on the set of the film Camp Rock alongside the Jonas Brothers. “It’s more important to have a personal life than a career at this age,” she thinks, looking back, confiding in PopCrush. The singer and actress who has just released her eighth album, holy fuckrealized that the atmosphere within Disney at the time she worked there was far too focused on work. “We were all exhausted with the task”she goes so far as to say.

Break away from the pressure

Obviously, this overflow did not leave room for pleasure. “I didn’t really have any free time. I often thought about what to do next.” Especially since, she never hid it, Disney also imposed a constant pressure to make its little stars “look, be and act a certain way”.

This pressure hasn’t helped Demi Lovato fight her addictions and take care of her mental health. A situation that could have been fatal to him on several occasions, including during his young years at Disney.

So that young artists engaged with Disney or other projects do not get lost in the work as she was able to do, she advises them: “If you want to be a teenager, be a teenager. If you want to be an artist, maybe wait a bit to be older, to have gained more experience. And above all, relax.”