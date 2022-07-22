Demi Lovato allegedly grossly shamed by co-star and friend

ads

Demi Lovato has been in the limelight since a young age, following her rise to prominence on the Disney Channel. After surprising fans with his strong voice, the actor embarked on a record-breaking music career, releasing several hit songs such as “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Confident.”

Although Lovato has always projected a strong and resilient image, they’ve dealt with a lot behind the scenes, including drug addiction and an eating disorder. Over the years, the artist has been open about his journey towards body acceptance. At the time, tabloids tapped into this, with one claiming that one of Demi Lovato’s supposed friends told them to lose weight for a TV gig.

Demi Lovato is a lawyer, singer and actress

Demi Lovato is seen at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on July 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Lovato has sold millions of records and sold out tours. But amid incredible success, they faced many health-related challenges. When they were 18, Lovato had her first stint in rehab. The star would eventually turn to rehab centers multiple times over the years.

Lovato has often discussed the struggles of growing up in the spotlight and how the pressures of the entertainment industry contributed to their mental health. The singer once told Ellen DeGeneres that they had a tightly controlled diet, with their crew even keeping food away from them before and after performances. This led to songs like “Melon Cake”.

What would Simon Cowell say to Demi Lovato about their weight?

It’s not just Lovato’s team that made them food-shamed. According to a 2013 Jezebel report, Simon Cowell, then co-star and friend of Lovato, who worked with Lovato on The X Factorwould have had a lot to say to the singer about his weight.

“Simon doesn’t expect Demi to be a skinny model, but he does want her to look fit,” an insider told the publication. “He has set a weight loss goal of 20 pounds. for Demi and asked her to work hard during the spring and summer.

Although the report remains unconfirmed, Lovato certainly has good reason to be mad at Cowell if the story is true. After all, just two years before Lovato’s stint on The X factorthey were hospitalized with reported bulimia issues.

Lovato has been open about fat shaming and body acceptance

Lovato did not specifically speak about the alleged incident with Cowell. But they have repeatedly explained why fat-shaming is bad. In early 2019, Lovato took to social media to slam a game developer for posting an ad that Lovato said used demeaning language towards women. Sharing a snapshot of the announcement, Lovato took the company to task. “Why is this big shameful bullshit on my feed? ” they wrote. “So many things are wrong with this ad. 1. You can be “pretty” at any weight.

They then called Instagram. “With people’s awareness of mental health and mental illness growing, I expect you will know better by allowing this ad on your app,” they wrote. “And shame on the game.” While Lovato has received criticism for her tireless advocacy for body positivity, the singer is undeterred in her quest to make social media a safer space for those struggling with gender. body positivity.

