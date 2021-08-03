Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande together in a new single





MUSIC









It’s called “Met Him Last Night” and on April 2nd it will be on TIMMUSIC

The long-awaited featuring of Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande has been confirmed, to the delight of millions of fans around the world. The song is called Met Him Last Night and will be released on Friday, April 2, also on TIMMUSIC.

Here are the things to know.

>>>ASCOLTA DEMI LOVATO ON TIMMUSIC!

The two artists and friends shared on social media some posts with lots of information and videos that anticipate the project together. Met Him Last Night it is part of the new album of unreleased songs by Demi Lovato, Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over, always available from April 2nd. The album will also feature two other collaborations, one with Noah Cyrus and one with Saweetie.





The album takes the title of the documentary by Demi Lovato released on March 23 on YouTube. in Dancing With the Devil the singer reflects on the “darkest moment” of her life, when she was hospitalized for an overdose in 2018, and on her ascent to the light.