News

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande together in a new single

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande



MUSIC




March 23, 2021



of Silvia Marchetti


It’s called “Met Him Last Night” and on April 2nd it will be on TIMMUSIC

The long-awaited featuring of Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande has been confirmed, to the delight of millions of fans around the world. The song is called Met Him Last Night and will be released on Friday, April 2, also on TIMMUSIC.

Here are the things to know.

>>>ASCOLTA DEMI LOVATO ON TIMMUSIC!

The two artists and friends shared on social media some posts with lots of information and videos that anticipate the project together. Met Him Last Night it is part of the new album of unreleased songs by Demi Lovato, Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over, always available from April 2nd. The album will also feature two other collaborations, one with Noah Cyrus and one with Saweetie.


The album takes the title of the documentary by Demi Lovato released on March 23 on YouTube. in Dancing With the Devil the singer reflects on the “darkest moment” of her life, when she was hospitalized for an overdose in 2018, and on her ascent to the light.



Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

209
News

Angelina Jolie: birthday with blond hair and special effects
207
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
196
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
189
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
174
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
172
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
149
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
142
News

the one signed Celine by Angelina Jolie
134
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
128
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
To Top