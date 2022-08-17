Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jute$ Make New Public Romance as They Hold Hands in NYC: Photos

Image Credit: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

A few days before the release of his new album, Demi Lovato29, was spotted holding hands with her musician boyfriend Jute$. The singer, who recently started using her/his pronouns again, in addition to them/them, has been busy promoting her upcoming album SAINT-FVCK. It looks like Demi decided to take a romantic break with Jute$ during her trips to New York on August 16.

Demi was in New York because she appeared on The show tonight with jimmy fallon this Tuesday. While in the Big Apple, Demi rocked a grunge look with platform loafers, fishnet stockings and a plaid skirt. They completed the look with a leather jacket, necklace and heavy black eyeshadow. Super sexy glamor rock!

The couple made their public debut in the city and made their mark holding hands as the paparazzi captured the beloved moment. Jute$ kept the rock look casual with ripped jeans, a black long sleeve and a fuzzy bob. He looked very smitten being out in public with his “Cool for the Summer” partner.

Just days before their first public outing, a source close to Demi spoke to PEOPLE about her new relationship. “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship,” the insider said. “He’s a super awesome guy. Congratulations are in order for the happy new couple!

See this post on Instagram A post shared by jute$ (@jutesmusic)

Demi also opened up about being single and alone for rolling stone back in February. “Today I feel pretty lonely – but I definitely had my moment of sadness, that’s for sure,” Demi told the outlet. They were previously in a relationship with the actor Wilmer Valderrama, 42, before calling it, after six years of intermittent activity. In Demi’s new song ’29’, the singer talks about a relationship that went wrong with someone who was 29 when she was just 17. Many sleuths seem to think the diss track is about her ex Wilmer.

“When I first met Wilmer he was 29. I met him on January 11, 2010, and it was during a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms. To be honest, I only did it because I heard that c was at his house and I thought he was really cute,” Demi said in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated.

“I didn’t really care about census forms. But [when] I met him and laid eyes on him for the first time, I had my hair done and my makeup on and he came in and sat down and I said ‘I love this man’ and ‘I have to to see her’. But I was only 17, so he said, ‘Get away from me. After we turned 18, we started dating. I think it was love at first sight, and I don’t really believe it, but I believe it happened.

After a difficult relationship with the That 70s show actor, we are very happy to see that Demi has found love again! His next album SAINT-FVCK is the singer’s eighth studio album and will be released on August 19. Demi is clearly living with a new romance and going wild on her tour! We love seeing them live their best life.