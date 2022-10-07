Demi Lovato and Jenna Dewan helped my “gay awakening”

Fresh for the summer! JoJo Siwa opened up about her journey to discovering her sexuality — and the other celebrities who helped her get there.

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, October 4, Siwa, 19, took part in the “One Thing About Me” social media trend by sharing her “gay awakening story, in which she listened Demi Lovato 2015 hit “Cool for the Summer” on repeat.

“I really, really loved it and listened to it all the time,” the former Nickelodeon star said on the beat. “I didn’t know what it meant then, but now that I’m much older and understand, I know what it means.”

The second big moment came three years later when she watched Jenna Dewan perform a magic mike routine on Lip Sync Battle. “I watched it pretty much every day. Little me, she didn’t know she was gay,” dance moms said alum. “Until…”

Siwa then recalled a personal experience in which she went on a first date with a man who helped her come to the conclusion that she was gay.

“A few years later, a man was my first date and he wanted to have sex with me and I didn’t want to — I never wanted to, disgusted by the idea,” she explained, before concluding the video, “Immediately knew that men aren’t my thing. Women are my thing. I leave you.”

This isn’t the first time Siwa has mentioned Lovato, 30, and Dewan, 41, in relation to her sexuality.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series The actress first revealed that she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. At the time, Siwa uploaded a photo in which she wore a black t-shirt that read “Best . Cheerful. Cousin. Already.”

A few months later, the Nebraska native left for camp rock stars 4D with Demi Lovato show and opened up more about her journey.

“I understood my gay awakenings recently. I think I realized my very first gay awakening was Jenna Dewan’s performance on Lip Sync Battle“, Siwa shared with Lovato. At the time “I think it was one of them. But do you remember your dancer, her name is JoJo Gomez, and you did “Cool for the Summer” together? I remember seeing this and being a little too interested.

The “Skyscraper” singer, for her part, replied, “I only came out in 2017. But ‘Cool for the Summer’ was like 2014, 2015, so for me it was my way of say I I’m not ready to go out.

Weeks after coming out, Siwa confirmed she was in a relationship with Kylie Prew. The couple dated for nearly two years before splitting in August. Last month the So you think you can dance? the judge confirmed his budding romance with Avery Cyrus through a TikTok video. The couple made their red carpet debut days later at the Los Angeles premiere of by Alanis Morrisette musical Jagged Little Pill.