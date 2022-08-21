Entertainment

Demi Lovato and New Boyfriend Jordan Lutes Confirm Relationship: ‘I’m So Grateful I Can Call You Mine’

Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato. Courtesy of Jordan Lutes/Instagram

It’s official! Demi Lovato rang in her 3-0 milestone with her new boyfriend, musician Jordan Lutes.

“Hello with [with] her love,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 30, captioned a photo from Saturday, August 20, on Instagram Story. The duo, who first tied the knot earlier this month, posed for a selfie with a bathroom mirror. Lutes, 23, lovingly wrapped his arm around Lovato.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes. Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes. Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

The Canadian native, who helped produce the birthday girl Saint-Fvck album, later penned a sweet tribute to Lovato on social media.

” Happy birthday baby. [You’re] a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest asshole in the world because i can call [you] mine,” Lutes — better known as musician Jute$ — wrote via Instagram on Saturday. « Manufacturing [you] laughing has become my new obsession because your smile literally cures my depression. …I am so proud of [you] not only for surviving everything you’ve been through, but also for emerging victorious and becoming [your] the healthiest the happiest the sweetest self.

Lutes continued to promise the sonny with a chance alum that he’s in their corner to “support [you] and telling Dad silly jokes when needed.

” [You’re] more … than [your] music, more than [your] voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything,” he added. ” I like [you] 😘🐞🥳😍.”

Responding to Lutes’ message, Lovato confirmed that she and the musician are officially a couple. “YOU ARE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD 😭😩“, the Texas native, who released Saint-Fvck on Friday, August 19, wrote via an Instagram comment. “I am so grateful to be able to call you mine because I have never laughed like that in my life, I have never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love. [with] you. »

We Weekly previously confirmed on August 9 that Lovato – who broke off her whirlwind engagement from Max Ehrich in September 2020 – was happily dating a musician. A source noted at the time that Lovato’s new connection was a “healthy relationship.”

Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend Jordan Lutes make their Instagram debut:
Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

While lutes and camp rock star found love in the recording studio, they also enjoyed collaborating on his latest album.

“Substance by @ddlovato is now available!! one of my favorite songs I’ve ever worked on,” he said via Instagram last month, following the release of the album’s second single. “When I was asked to stop and write for this session, I remember thinking what am I supposed to do in a Demi Lovato session? Only to show up and realize she was doing one of the toughest rock projects I’ve ever heard.

He added: “Obviously a crazy step for me, but beyond that I feel so lucky to be a part of something I’m such a huge fan of. Well done to the whole gang 🖤.”

Source link

