Demi Lovato announces a concert in Montreal and a new album

Demi Lovato will present a concert at the Olympia in Montreal on October 16! The general sale of tickets for this show will take place this Friday, June 10, from 10 a.m.

This Demi Lovato concert is part of the tour Holy Fvck kicking off on August 13 in Springfield, Illinois. This thirty-date tour will end on November 6 in Irving, Texas. As for the first part of the Montreal show, it will be provided by Royal & The Serpent.

” I’m so excited to be back on the road after four years without touring. We work hard to put on an amazing show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate my new music. “said Demi Lovato in a press release.

The 29-year-old American singer has also announced that her eighth studio album will be released on August 19. Also titled Holy Fvckthis disc will include 16 new songs, a taste of which can be discovered in the trailer below.

” The process of creating this album has been the most fulfilling to date, and I am grateful to my fans and collaborators for taking this journey with me. I’ve never been so sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks for itself added Demi Lovato.

Holy Fvck will succeed Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over released in April 2021 and comprising 19 tracks, including Melon Cake, Met Him Last Night in duet with Ariana Grande and What Other People Say with Sam Fisher.