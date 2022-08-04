Demi Lovato appears to dissolve Wilmer Valderrama over age gap

Demi Lovato appears to be dissolving her ex Wilmer Valderrama and their 12-year age gap in her new song “29.”

The track, which will be released later this month on the 29-year-old singer’s “Holy Fvck” album, references the “That ’70s Show” alum’s age when they met.

“Finally 29 / Funny, like you were you back then,” the actress sings. “I thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?”

Along with repeating “17, 29” in the melody, the former Disney Channel star mentions being “too young to drink wine.”

She continues: “Just five years of bleeding, student and teacher / Far from innocent / What the f–k consent? / The numbers told you not to / But that didn’t stop you.

“What is fk consent?” Lovato sings in the air. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lovato has yet to confirm that the song is about Valderrama, whom she dated from 2010 to 2016.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

In his 2017 documentary, “Simply Complicated,” the “Camp Rock” star described meeting the actor, now 42, at his home in January 2010.

The former couple dated from 2010 to 2016. WireImage

“[When] I laid eyes on him for the first time, I had my hair and makeup on and he came in and sat down and I was like ‘I love this man’ and ‘I gotta have him’”, remembers Lovato. “But I was only 17, so he was like, ‘Get away from me.

“After I turned 18, we started dating,” she continued. “I think it was love at first sight, and I don’t really believe it, but I believe it happened.”

After their split, the exes remained friendly, with Valderrama visiting Lovato in hospital after her 2018 overdose.

The musician went on to meet UFC fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, designer Henry Levy, model Austin Wilson and actor Max Ehrich.

Valderrama, for his part, has been engaged to Amanda Pacheco since January 2020.

He and the model, 30, welcomed a baby girl named Nakano in February the following year.