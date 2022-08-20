Demi Lovato appears to pin her ex in 29

Posted August 19, 2022, 5:19 PM

The American released the album “Holy Fvck”. On it is the title “29” which could refer to his relationship with Wilmer Valderrama.

Demi Lovato, who recently reverted to the pronoun “she” on social media, released their 8th studio album “Holy Fvck” on August 19, 2022. “When creating this record, I wanted to explore the dichotomy between ideas and feelings that we all face: good and bad, anger and love. The album is a deeply personal journey that begins with pain and anger and ends with reclaiming my power.” Containing 16 titles, “Holy Fvck” is especially talked about for its 6th track, entitled “29”, which seems to refer to the relationship between that who signed vibrators for the latest Valentine’s Day and Wilmer Valderrama, which ran from 2010 to 2016.

When their love was born, the American was 17 and the actor 29. If the musician never mentions the name of her ex in “29”, there is little possible doubt that it is the subject. “Finally twenty-nine. Funny how you were back then. I thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy. But was it yours or was it mine? Seventeen, twenty-nine. Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, seventeen, twenty-nine,” she sings. Further, Demi Lovato also seems to throw a spade at Valderrama and the couple he forms with the model Amanda Pachecho, who is 12 years younger than him. “I see you’re more of a collector. Yeah, you’re twelve years her senior. Maybe now it doesn’t matter anymore, ”she wonders.

Asked about “29” by Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Demi Lovato drowned the fish. “I feel like the song says it all,” she replied simply.

