Demi Lovato as a couple? The singer would have found love

According to information from the magazine People , Demi Lovato would no longer be single. She would be in a relationship with a musician. “He’s a great guy” said a source close to the singer.

She thought she had found the right one, but she was wrong. Not on him, but on her. In 2021, Demi Lovato was engaged to Max Ehrich, after only a few months of relationship. But two months later, they had separated. ” I really got screwed »explained Demi Lovato in an interview with EntertainmentTonight. Adding: “Obviously I cared deeply for the person, but there was something inside me that said, ‘I have to prove to the world that I’m okay.’ Now that I’m not engaged or married anymore and I’m fine, I’m like, “Isn’t that so much more empowering? It’s not that false sense of security.” »

Demi Lovato as a couple: “He’s a great guy”, assures a source

Demi Lovato thus understood that she did not need a relationship to go well, that she did not need a huge engagement ring either. ” I said to myself : “You know what ? I’m doing well. I don’t need that.” I just don’t need an object on my finger to make me feel like I’ve solved my problems. It sounds like stability, but that doesn’t mean it is. » She therefore took advantage of her mental health regained after her addiction problems (which even led her to overdose) and took advantage of her celibacy. But, now, Demi Lovato would no longer be single.

According to information from the American magazine People, the singer would indeed be in a relationship. With someone who shares his passion for music: a musician, whose identity we don’t (yet) know. “ It’s a healthy and happy relationship »said a source, adding: “He’s a great guy. » That’s all we wish for him.