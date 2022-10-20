Demi Lovato at the Olympia | The art of bringing together pop and rock – Sors-tu.ca – Le Webzine des Sorteux

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato was in Montreal on Sunday evening as part of her tour Holy Fvck. They are notably promoting the album of the same name, which was released last August. The non-binary singer didn’t disappoint her fans, putting on quite a performance in the small (for them), but intimate Olympia hall, which was packed to capacity.

*Please note that Demi Lovato has denied press photographers access to her show.

I would first like to point out that I was very surprised to learn that Demi Lovato, an internationally recognized artist, was coming to the Olympia. I really believed that they had the capacity to go to the Bell Center, especially when you realize that their last visit to Montreal was in 2018, in this same concert hall. And after the performance they delivered this year, I still believe they could have given everything they had in the biggest hall in Quebec.

Royal & the Serpent opens the ball

Ryan Santiago, better known as Royal & the Serpent, opened for the show. Although she is less popular than the main artist, the audience warmly welcomed her. Dressed in a simple white dress, she performed a dozen songs, including the popular songs overwhelmed and i can’t get high.

The decor appeared quite ordinary: there was simply a large white sheet written RATS OR DIE, the name of her clothing brand. However, she set up the festive atmosphere of the evening well: she danced, she jumped and she ran all over the stage. I didn’t know the artist, but I must admit that she managed to make me dance in front of my seat.

It was also her first performance in Canada, a detail that she did not forget to specify to the public, while declaring her love for Montreal many times.

A wait that will have been worth it

More than thirty minutes after the end of the first part, the public, which became impatient, finally got to see Demi Lovato.

They appeared behind a large curtain on which we could see a cross drawn. The red and black room of the Olympia corresponded perfectly with the theme of the artist. Nonetheless, the scene remained fairly simple; it was only composed of two trays to accommodate the singer, her guitarist, her drummer and her bass player. It was a little disappointing, but not surprising given the space the team had. The many lights, however, added a touch of adrenaline to the show.

Demi started strong with HOLY FVCK — the title track of his recent album — to thunderous applause and shouts from the audience. By attending the performance of FREAK, SUBSTANCE and EAT MEwe had never seen a Demi as rock as this until now!

A well-felt nostalgia

Montreal is renowned for presenting a rather noisy audience. Demi Lovato was no exception, and I thought I had seen the audience at its maximum…until we heard the first notes of Confidant. So there, everyone was in ecstasy! It was felt even by the artist, who kept a huge smirk from the first seconds of the melody. That’s when I realized that, although this tour focuses on the album HOLY FVCKpeople were even more smashing when it came to old songs.

My theory was confirmed as the evening progressed: the additional screams intensified when sorry not sorry, heartattack and Cool for the Summer, piece with which iel ended his show. They also added an extra touch of rock to these last two tracks, which was well appreciated by the public.

I would also like to make a special mention to N’oubliez pas. This is a piece that dates almost from the time of the famous camprock, 2000s television series that brought Demi Lovato to the big screen. I’d say it was this performance that got the most love from the audience, to the point where the singer was visibly emotional by the end of the song. It was a beautiful moment of the evening.

You have to believe that in Montreal, we are nostalgic, me first! The 14 year old in me couldn’t wait for them to perform these songs, and I was not disappointed!

My crush of the evening stopped on the most significant pieces for Demi. I am thinking in particular of 4 EVER 4 MEwhere he explained that this song is inspired by his early relationship with his lover, Jordan Lutes. 29 is also an important piece, where they recount having suffered from non-consensual sex with an older man. My favorite, however, will remain Skyscraper : a song that evokes the issue of self-esteem in women. He is so popular that we hardly heard Demi sing, so much the public embarked on his voice. With the addition of flashlights illuminating the room, it was definitely the highlight of the evening.

A lack of dynamism

If Royal & the Serpent were very energetic, I think Demi could have moved a bit more. They remained quite still during the first songs, then danced lightly in front of everyone. With very rock songs, which make you want to move, it would have been fun to see the artist do the same. That didn’t stop him from showcasing his superb voice; They have great vocal control and touch both low and high notes, even going as far as the famous high note.

Thus, under the themes of love, addiction, mental health and loneliness, Demi Lovato was able to comfort and thrill her Montreal admirers through her show. And I must admit that was quite an achievement, especially for the last show of his career.

And yes: the artist announced last September, on her social networks, that this tour will be the last, since she is no longer able to do it. “I’m so sick that I can’t get out of bed anymore,” Demi said. It was therefore, in principle, the very last time that we will be able to see Demi Lovato performing in Montreal…

Song grid

HOLY FVCK FREAK SUBSTANCE EAT ME Confidant Here We Go Again Remember December La La Land / La La N’oubliez pas The Art of Starting Over 4 EVER 4 ME / Iris sorry not sorry CITY OF ANGELS Skyscraper 29 heartattack SKIN OF MY TEETH

On reminder

HAPPY ENDING

Cool for the Summer

