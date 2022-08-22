Demi Lovato, Brenda Song, More

Looking for love. Trace Cyrus‘ The dating story has made headlines over the years, as her relationships have influenced her life – and her music.

After a brief relationship with Demi LovatoCyrus continued with another Disney Channel star Brenda Song. The couple went public with their romance in May 2010 and confirmed their engagement a year later.

“I am very happy to say that last week I asked my girlfriend Brenda Song to marry me and she said YES! We are both very happy to be engaged! the Metro Station singer tweeted in October 2011.

Cyrus later revealed that the couple decided to take a break from their relationship. “Brenda and I have decided to separate,” he said in a statement in June 2012. “We separated a few months ago. We will continue to focus on our careers. I wish Brenda the best and much success in the future. I hope everyone can respect our privacy about this situation. Thanks a lot.”

The musician and actress continued to date for seven years before Cyrus announced they were over for good. In February 2018, former bandmate Ashland HIGH opened up about his breakup in a song named after his ex-girlfriend.

“This is not the video I intended to release today. But it seemed meant to be since I just got this video last night,” he wrote alongside the since-deleted Instagram post. “I wrote this song last year in Nashville after Brenda [and] I broke up. She and I have both moved on and I’m extremely happy for her. She inspired me to write countless songs and was such an important part of my life. I will always cherish the songs I have like this to remind me of our madness [seven] years together.

The doll face alum moved on Macaulay Culkin and welcomed son Dakota in April 2021. We Weekly confirmed their engagement in January 2022. Cyrus, for her part, dated Taylor Lauren Sanders from 2018 to 2020.

He later took to social media to confirm his relationship status. “Some of you may already know this but I am recently single and extremely grateful to have my family around me during this time,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a photo with his sister. Miley Cyrus. “I feel so blessed lately! Thanks @mileycyrus for always being there. I love you so much sissy!

Scroll down to relive Trace’s dating history over the years: