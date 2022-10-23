Demi Lovato ‘Call Her Daddy’ Revelations: ’29’ Meaning and More

Open up – and don’t hold back. Demi Lovato detailed his experiences as a child star in a new interview and explained the true meaning of his new song “29.”

The “Cool for the Summer” singer, 30, discussed everything from their Disney debut to their new album, SAINT-FVCKduring an interview on the Wednesday, August 24, episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I’ve just had a lot of trauma in my life,” said the sonny with a chance alum explained. “There is a persistence, a determination, inside of me. I think I learned that from, like, the bullying experience of like, ‘You can turn it around and make something great out of it.’”

The pop star revealed they were sober again after leaving treatment in December 2021. “I feel great,” Lovato said, explaining how they felt while recording the new album. “But there were all these emotions that I left treatment with. And I wanted to convey them in my music. And so the early songs are, like, really angry. And it’s like, ‘This is who I am. Take it or leave it.'”

Earlier this month, the “Confident” artist made headlines for her new song “29,” which apparently alluded to their relationship with her ex-boyfriend. Wilmer Valderrama. The camp rock star and the That 70s show alum, 42, dated from 2010 to 2016. When they met, Lovato was 17 and Valderrama was 29.

The Grammy nominee has not confirmed that the song is specifically about Grey’s Anatomy veteran, but they were open about the difficulty of getting off the track. “I would be lying if I said I didn’t have a ton of anxiety about releasing this song,” Lovato said. Zane Lowe during an Apple Music interview earlier this month. “I just said, ‘I have to go. I must own my truth. …Sometimes saying less is more.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer addressed ’29’ lyric speculation during their ‘Call Me Daddy’ interview, but they also spent time talking about the present — and their new romance with Jordan Lutes, aka Jute$. “It’s been going great,” Lovato said of their relationship with the 25-year-old musician.

The duo went public with their romance earlier this month after working together on SAINT-FVCK. When Lovato celebrated her birthday on Saturday, August 20, Lutes gushed over her partner in a sweet Instagram post marking the occasion.

“I’m the luckiest asshole in the world because I can call [you] mine,” the Canada native wrote at the time. “Manufacturing [you] laughing has become my new obsession because your smile literally cures my depression. …I am so proud of [you] not only for surviving everything you’ve been through, but also for emerging victorious and becoming [your] the healthiest the happiest the sweetest self.

Keep scrolling for more reveals from Lovato’s “Call Her Daddy” interview.