Demi Lovato celebrates her 30th birthday with her new boyfriend Jute$

Happy birthday, Demi Lovato!

The singer turned 30 on August 20 and celebrated the occasion with her new boyfriend, musician Jute$, by her side.

The lovebirds were spotted holding hands over the weekend at the Giorgio Baldi celebrity hotspot in Santa Monica, Calif.

Lovato turned heads in a red mini dress with a black leather jacket, fishnet stockings and black ankle boots.

The birthday girl completed the look with dark shades and a matching black handbag, while her beau looked equally edgy in a sleeveless studded sweater and bucket hat.

Earlier Saturday, Jute$ (real name: Jordan Lutes) shared a sweet tribute to the “Camp Rock” alum, posting a series of photos of the pair packing on the PDA.

” Happy birthday baby. You are a 30 year old minx and I am the luckiest asshole in the world because I can call you mine,” he began.

The couple kissed in a series of new photos shared on Instagram.Instagram/jutesmusic

“Making you laugh has become my new obsession because your smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song in there somewhere). I’m so proud of you not only for surviving everything you’ve been through, but also for coming out on top and becoming your healthiest, happiest, sweetest self. and it’s all you baby.

He also noted that Lovato is more than her “music”, her “voice” or her “beautiful face”.

“Your everything,” Jute$ continued. “I’m just here to support you and tell daddy stupid jokes when needed.” »

The musician penned a sweet tribute to Lovato on her birthday. Instagram/jutesmusic

Jute$ concluded the long caption, “I love you 😘🫠🐞🥳😍… how are you really lol @ddlovato. »

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared the post on her Instagram Story, writing, “I love you, thank you, baby.”

The cute social media posts came just days after the pair first publicly stepped out together, having dinner at New York’s LAVO hotspot on Tuesday.

The new couple have publicly declared themselves in love on social media.Instagram/ddlovato

“They were snuggling and kissing furtively throughout their meal,” a source told Page Six, noting that the couple were “water-only” and holding hands as they left the restaurant.

Lovato has been busy celebrating these days as she also released her eighth studio album, “Holy Fvck,” this month. She got candid as she focused on the next decade of her life in a new interview.

“It’s like a door opening to a whole new chapter in my life,” she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

“Through this door I see things like taking time for myself to work on my spirituality, traveling to places I want to go and where I have never been. Then, once I’ve done that, take time to start a family, raise children. Things that bring me joy outside of this industry because this industry is all I’ve known since I was a kid.

