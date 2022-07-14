Demi Lovato changes her look with her new punk haircut

Take a look at the new chic and edgy look here.

Demi Lovato is living her best rock star life. The singer took to social media to show off her new cut, which perfectly complements the punk rock era she’s currently in.

To complete her new look, Lovato wore a red and black ensemble that resembles a schoolgirl outfit, only much edgier. The “Cool for the Summer” singer has changed her style to better reflect whatever music she releases. These days, Lovato is preparing to release his next album, HOLY FVCK, which is expected to launch on August 19. Based on snippets the musician has been sharing on Instagram, his next LP will be primarily punk rock, similar to his debut studio album.

“The process of making this album has been the most rewarding yet and I am grateful to my fans and collaborators for joining me on this journey.”Lovato said in a statement. “I have never been more sure of myself and my music and this record speaks for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking with me since the beginning and to those who just joined, thank you. This album is for you”.