Demi Lovato – EAT ME Lyrics & Traduction

[Demi Lovato]

Be more predictable

Be less political

Not too original

Keep to tradition, but stay individual





Winning stoppable goal



All that I’m hearing is you wanna make the impossible possible dirty but washableWinning stoppable goalAll that I’m hearing is you wanna make the impossible possible [ Demi Lovato]

Is this what you’d all prefer?

Would you like me better if I was still her?

Did she make your mouths water? Ugh [Demi Lovato]

I know the part I’ve played before

I know the shit that I’ve ignored

I know the girl that you adore

She’s dead, it’s time to fucking die

I can’t spoon-feed you anymore

I can’t spoon-feed you anymore

Dinner’s served, it’s on the floor





You’ll have to eat me as I am



You’ll have to eat me as I am I can’t spoon-feed you anymoreYou’ll have to eat me as I amYou’ll have to eat me as I am [Royal & the Serpent & Demi Lovato]

Clean and digestible

Less of a show

More one-dimensional

Try to be sexy, but don’t be too sexual (Don’t be too sexual)

Please be presentable

Bit more accessible

Get up on your pedestal, everyone’s watching so don’t be forgettable [ Royal & the Serpent]

Longer hair and tighter clothes

Would you like me better if I didn’t oppose?





Fuck Silver platters, pretty bowsFuck [Royal & the Serpent & Demi Lovato]

I know the part I’ve played before

I know the shit that I’ve ignored

I know the girl that you adore

She’s dead, it’s time to fucking die

I can’t spoon-feed you anymore

I can’t spoon-feed you anymore

Dinner’s served, it’s on the floor

I can’t spoon-feed you anymore

You’ll have to eat me as I am

You’ll have to eat me as I am [ Demi Lovato & Royal & the Serpent]

Choke on it

Choke on it



[Demi Lovato & Royal & the Serpent]

I know the part I’ve played before

I know the shit that I’ve ignored

I know the girl that you adore

She’s dead, it’s time to fucking die

I can’t spoon-feed you anymore

I can’t spoon-feed you anymore

Dinner’s served, it’s on the floor

I can’t spoon-feed you anymore

You’ll have to eat me as I am

You’ll have to eat me as I am

