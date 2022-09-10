Demi Lovato – EAT ME Lyrics & Traduction
[Demi Lovato]
Be more predictable
Be less political
Not too original
Keep to tradition, but stay individual
Winning stoppable goal
All that I’m hearing is you wanna make the impossible possible
[ Demi Lovato]
Is this what you’d all prefer?
Would you like me better if I was still her?
Did she make your mouths water? Ugh
[Demi Lovato]
I know the part I’ve played before
I know the shit that I’ve ignored
I know the girl that you adore
She’s dead, it’s time to fucking die
I can’t spoon-feed you anymore
I can’t spoon-feed you anymore
Dinner’s served, it’s on the floor
You’ll have to eat me as I am
You’ll have to eat me as I am
[Royal & the Serpent & Demi Lovato]
Clean and digestible
Less of a show
More one-dimensional
Try to be sexy, but don’t be too sexual (Don’t be too sexual)
Please be presentable
Bit more accessible
Get up on your pedestal, everyone’s watching so don’t be forgettable
[ Royal & the Serpent]
Longer hair and tighter clothes
Would you like me better if I didn’t oppose?
Fuck
[Royal & the Serpent & Demi Lovato]
I know the part I’ve played before
I know the shit that I’ve ignored
I know the girl that you adore
She’s dead, it’s time to fucking die
I can’t spoon-feed you anymore
I can’t spoon-feed you anymore
Dinner’s served, it’s on the floor
I can’t spoon-feed you anymore
You’ll have to eat me as I am
You’ll have to eat me as I am
[ Demi Lovato & Royal & the Serpent]
Choke on it
Choke on it
[Demi Lovato & Royal & the Serpent]
I know the part I’ve played before
I know the shit that I’ve ignored
I know the girl that you adore
She’s dead, it’s time to fucking die
I can’t spoon-feed you anymore
I can’t spoon-feed you anymore
Dinner’s served, it’s on the floor
I can’t spoon-feed you anymore
You’ll have to eat me as I am
You’ll have to eat me as I am
