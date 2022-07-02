Entertainment

Demi Lovato, Emme Muñiz, Cara Delevingne and more Hollywood celebrities who have declared themselves non-binary | Photos | Famous

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 47 5 minutes read

The LGBTIQ+ Pride Month has ended and has brought with it, as every year, the visibility of homosexual, transsexual, lesbian, intersex, non-binary gender, etc. However, there are those who are not yet familiar with this last term and do not know its meaning. For this reason, here we tell you what its concept is and which international entertainment people identify with it and have expressed it openly.

Source link

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 47 5 minutes read

Related Articles

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino’s acclaimed film came to Netflix

10 mins ago

The Argentine singer who is a fan of River who was at the Monumental

20 mins ago

Futsal: Spain shows no mercy and thrashes Ukraine to play another final

31 mins ago

What are the most successful sports betting movies?

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button