Demi Lovato, Emme Muñiz, Cara Delevingne and more Hollywood celebrities who have declared themselves non-binary | Photos | Famous

The LGBTIQ+ Pride Month has ended and has brought with it, as every year, the visibility of homosexual, transsexual, lesbian, intersex, non-binary gender, etc. However, there are those who are not yet familiar with this last term and do not know its meaning. For this reason, here we tell you what its concept is and which international entertainment people identify with it and have expressed it openly.

They have shown themselves to the world as they are and have exposed their way of life and made it known with what neutral pronouns they want to be addressed towards them.

What does it mean to be gender non-binary?

A simple answer to understand this term is to know that people with an identity outside the binary (male gender and female gender) are not perceived exclusively as men or women.

This means that, on some occasions, they can identify with a particular gender while still feeling partially identified with the opposite gender. They may also identify with a third gender, as well as two or three.

Here is the list of some celebrities who have declared themselves non-binary.

Emme Muniz

At the end of June, Jennifer Lopez revealed that her descendant, Emme Muñiz, the result of her relationship with the salsero Marc Anthony, is of non-binary gender.

“‘Elle’ is very, very busy, her schedule is full… ‘Elle’ is worth every penny because she is my favorite direct partner of all time,” said the interpreter of “On the floor” in the middle of a concert in The Angels.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muñiz performing on stage. Photo: JLO/Instagram

Emme Muñiz is a singer and she is 14 years old. She performed on stage for the first time at the 2020 Super Bowl alongside her and Shakira’s mother.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this; and I ask him to sing with me all the time, and he doesn’t. So this is a very special occasion,” Jennifer Lopez said of Emme.

S. Affleck

On June 30, 2022, two days after Emme Muñiz declared herself identified as a person of non-binary gender, S. Affleck, a descendant of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, announced that she perceived herself with this gender identity.

S. Affleck has developed a warm friendship with Muñiz, as his parents have remained close of late. They are known to use neuter pronouns for names (‘elle’).

Seraphine Affleck and Emme Muñiz are very close friends. Photo: Backgird

Both Affleck and Muñiz have a similar clothing style. They use clothes that can be worn by men and women, a bit baggy, which shows that they have the same tastes and that their image and personality get along very well.

Elliot Page

One of the revelations that gave a lot to talk about and that has served as inspiration for thousands of people. The celebrity of “The umbrella academy” and “Juno” came out as homosexual in 2014 when she referred to the fight for the rights of the LGBTIQ + community at a conference. Months later, he married a woman.

However, it was not until the end of 2020 that he announced his gender change process. A year later, in December 2021, through a lengthy statement, he revealed that he perceived himself as a trans, non-binary and queer man.

In December of last year, the actor expressed through his Instagram that he identified as transgender. Photo: Elliot Page/Instagram

After the event, he gave an interview to TIME magazine in which he said that he hoped that his presence in the LGBTIQ+ community would allow him to defend his rights from his comfortable situation.

“My privileged situation allowed me to have the resources to face all this and be where I am today. I want to use this privilege and this platform to help in any way I can,” she stated.

In recent months, Elliot Page has shared several images on his social networks and has appeared at major award ceremonies wearing his new look, the same one that gives him a lot of satisfaction.

Demi lovato

Demi Lovato is one of the characters who has acted as a spokesperson for gender identities. Some time ago, she confessed that she had been doing a job for herself for years. Based on this, she realized that she identified as gender non-binary, as it allowed her to feel “more authentic and faithful.”

“For the last year and a half, I have been doing some healing and self-reflection work. Y, Through this work, I have had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. . I feel like it better represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel more authentic and true to the person I know myself to be and am still discovering.”

Demi Lovato deals to this day with eating disorders. Photo: Demi Lovato/Facebook

Similarly, the “Give your heart a break” singer-songwriter recounted that she hoped her revelation would help other people find each other. Therefore, she said that she would be more than happy to use the pronouns ‘elle’ and ‘elles’ (‘they’ and ‘them’ in English).

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne came out as openly bisexual in 2015; however, over time, she acknowledged having been able to explore her sexuality, which is why she now defines herself as a pansexual person —said to be someone who is attracted to other people regardless of their gender, in addition to considering herself gender fluid—.

In a 2019 interview for Marie Claire magazine, she opened up about her sexuality. “The whole concept of gender is analyzed in immovable terms. I wish I could dynamite those preconceived ideas. I do not consider myself to identify with a non-binary gender, but I feel as much a man as I feel a woman, ”she explained.

Cara Delevigne married actress Ashley Benson in 2019. Photo: Instagram

Sam Smith

Sam Smith, author of hits such as “Stay with me”, made it known to his Instagram followers, through a video published in March 2000, that he did not identify with the male or female gender.

“I am neither masculine nor feminine, I flow in a position that is between the two extremes. Sometimes I think like a woman and that is why I have always lived a little war between my body and my mind, ”she expressed.

He took advantage of his statement to thank Lady Gaga for being the artist who encouraged him to embrace his true identity.

“I was 15 when her album ‘The Fame’ came out and I became obsessed with her. It was as if he had given me permission to be myself and to be proud of myself. It was a form of expression and also protection, ”she said at another time.