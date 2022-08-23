Demi Lovato Fans Are Freaking Out How Much Her New Boyfriend Looks Like This Popular Musician

Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend, Jute$, and fans can’t fathom how much he looks like another celeb. Here’s who fans think Lovato’s partner looks like and what they’re saying.

Demi Lovato is dating another musician Jute$

Actor and musician Demi Lovato has a new love in her life, and it’s her boyfriend, Jute$. Lovato, who recently shared that she would use the pronouns she/her as well as they/them, has been spotted with her fellow musician several times. Jute$ also posted several photos of the pop star on social media.

On August 20, Jute$ shared an Instagram post dedicated to his girlfriend. ” Happy birthday baby. You are a naughty 30 year old and I am the luckiest asshole in the world because I can call you mine,” he wrote. “Making you laugh has become my new obsession because your smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song in there somewhere). I’m so proud of you not only for surviving everything you’ve been through, but also for coming out on top and becoming your healthiest, happiest, sweetest self.

He then gushed about his partner before concluding: “Literally bursting with joy? how are you really lol.

Fans may not realize how much Demi Lovato’s new boyfriend Jute$ looks like Travis Barker

Demi Lovato fans can’t believe how much her new boyfriend looks like another famous musician. They discussed how Jute$ looks like Blink-182 drummer (and half of the celebrity couple nicknamed “Kravis”) Travis Barker in a Reddit thread titled “Jute$ & Demi Lovato.”

“I swear I thought it was Travis Barker for a while! one fan wrote, while another commented, “Are you telling me that’s not Travis Barker?” »

One fan said, “He looks so much like Travis Barker it freaks me out,” and another wrote, “Every time I see this picture I can’t help but see Travis. »

The singer’s new boyfriend helped write her latest album, ‘HOLY FVCK’

Demi Lovato’s new boyfriend, Jute$, is a musician in his own right. He released the album Be careful what you wish for in 2021, with tracks like “Fvck Your Boyfriend” and “Here We Go Again”. The artist also worked with Lovato on her brand new album SAINT-FVCK.

On August 19, Jute$ shared an Instagram post celebrating the record. “Holy fvck by @ddlovato now available! I co-wrote substance, happy ending and quoted angels,” he wrote. “Honored to play a small part in such a monumental album. so proud of you demi, it’s a treat to watch you tear it up.

After sharing some thoughts on the recording process, Jute$ concluded, “Anyway, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude to be able to be a part of something I’m such a big fan of. love to everyone involved? »

