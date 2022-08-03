Demi Lovato Fans Think New Song Is About Wilmer Valderrama’s Age Difference

Demi Lovato fans believe her new song “29” refers to her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama.

The singer – who is using her pronouns again – has dropped a snippet of the track from her forthcoming album HOLY FVCK and it’s already sending fans into overdrive.

The lyrics begin: “Fiber on the vine / Too young to drink wine / Just five years of bleeding, student and teacher / Far from innocent / what the f*ck consent? / The numbers told you not to / but you didn’t Stop. »

Lovato, 29, and That 70s show The Valderrama star dated from 2010 to 2016 and the song appears to be a nod to their 12-year age gap.

She sings: “Finally 29 / Funny, like you were you then / Thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine? »

The song repeats the words: “17, 29” – an apparent nod to the age the former couple were when they met.

Although Lovato doesn’t mention Valderrama by name in the song, several fans have suggested that the track is indeed about the 42-year-old.

Lovato’s @Demi_Artistry fan account posted a TikTok that combined the song’s lyrics with images of the singer and Valderamma when they were together to illustrate the song’s meaning.

The video has racked up over 24,000 views on the platform.

Newsweek has reached out to Lovato and Valderrama for comment.

Lovato opened up about her relationship with Valderrama and their age difference in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated.

“When I first met Wilmer, he was 29. I met him on January 11, 2010, and it was during a PSA shoot at his home for the 2010 census forms,” she said.

“To be honest, I only did it because I heard it was at his house and I thought he was really cute. I didn’t really care about census forms. But [when] I met him and laid eyes on him for the first time, I had my hair done and my makeup on and he came in and sat down and I said ‘I love this man’ and ‘I have to to see her’. But I was only 17, so he said, ‘Get away from me. After we turned 18, we started dating. »

The ’29’ promo comes as Lovato announced to fans that she was once again using the pronouns ‘she/her’ in addition to ‘they/them’ after announcing in 2021 that she had identified as non-binary.

The news was revealed during an appearance on the beak podcast hosted by Tamara Dhia. When Dhia asked Lovato to explain her use of non-binary pronouns, the singer said she’s decided that “they/them” aren’t uniquely appropriate for her anymore.

“I actually adopted the ‘she/her’ pronouns again,” Lovato said.

She explained, “Recently I’ve been feeling more feminine, so I’ve embraced ‘she/her’ again. But I think what’s important is that no one is perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it’s just a matter of respect. »