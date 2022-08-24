Entertainment

Demi Lovato feels ‘sexually empowered’

Demi Lovato is a “sexually responsible person”.

The 30-year-old pop star is very candid about her sex life on her new album, ‘Holy F***’, and Demi insists it’s something she’s never ‘backed down’ from.

The ‘Heaven’ hitmaker – who suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018 – explained: “I’m a very sexually invested person. I have my own line of sex toys so it’s not something from which I moved away.

“So this album is kind of like sex, drugs, rock and roll… minus the drugs.”

Demi admits her whole approach to life has changed since she overdosed on heroin.

The singer – who is dating music star Jute$ – told the BBC: “I once said in an interview that every day was a challenge and when I look back at that time I realized realize something was wrong. And it was because I wasn’t doing it for me. Now I’m doing it.”

Demi recorded the song ‘Anyone’ shortly before her overdose, and the singer now considers the song and its lyrics a “call for help.”

She explained, “This song was actually written and recorded very shortly before it all happened.

“I recorded the vocals four days before [l’overdose]. The lyrics took on a totally different meaning. When I recorded it, I almost hear these words as a cry for help. And when you think about it, you wonder how nobody could have listened to this song and said to themselves: “Let’s help this [personne]”.

