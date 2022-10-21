Demi Lovato formalizes her new relationship on Instagram

After a few weeks of mystery, Demi Lovato officially posted her relationship on social networks with punk-rap singer Jute$, on her birthday.

• Read also: Gender identity: Demi Lovato flip-flops on her pronouns

• Read also: Demi Lovato reconsiders her decision not to be ‘California Sober’ anymore

Earlier this month, a source revealed to People that Demi was in a “happy and healthy relationship” with a “super awesome guy.” The couple made their relationship Instagram official, with a sweet post from Jute$ to mark Demi’s 30th birthday.

” Happy birthday baby. You are a 30 year old young woman and I am the luckiest in the world because I can call you mine. Making you laugh has become my new obsession because your smile literally cures my depression (there are song lyrics in there). I’m so proud of you, not only because you survived everything you’ve been through, but also because you got through it and became the happiest, sweetest, healthiest person around. “, he wrote.

Jute$ then goes on to describe the musician as his “everything” and asks, “How real are you lol? »





In response, the singer described him as the “best boyfriend in the world” and said she had never been happier in her life. “I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly filled with love for you…this post, this caption…how real are you?” ! I love you honey…so much,” she commented.

Demi and Jute$, real name Jordan Lutes, were seen holding hands a few times before confirming their status as a couple on social media.

Previously, Demi Lovato was briefly engaged to actor Max Ehrich in 2020. The star released her eighth studio album, Holy F*cklast Friday.

After all the difficulties Demi went through, we wish her only happiness!

Don’t miss our latest videos!