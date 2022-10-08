Demi Lovato found love again with a ‘super awesome guy’

Demi Lovato took advantage of these last few months to take control of her life, and thought of her first. Now that she is better, she seems ready to relive a love story again. After being briefly engaged to comedian Max Ehrich, from whom she separated in September 2020, the singer would have a new man in her life. For the moment, the identity of the lucky winner is being kept secret but People knows at least one thing: he is a musician.

Demi, who has known rather complicated romantic relationships (the famous Max, for example, has been accused of taking advantage of his celebrity…), would have found in this boy a real pearl. “Their relationship is healthy and happy, confided a relative of the singer. He’s a super awesome guy.”. We can also very well imagine that Demi Lovato, 29, met her new darling at her workplace since she is about to release her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck.

Demi Lovato has become “her” again

A little over a year ago, the singer had come out non-binary and announced that she had adopted the non-gendered pronouns “they/them” (“iel” in VF). But a few days ago, the interpreter of sorry not sorry backtracked and explained using the pronoun “she” again.

“I’m a very fluid person when it comes to my gendermy sexuality, my music and my creativity, she confided in the podcast Spout. I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced between my male energy and my female energy. (…) Lately, I’ve felt more feminine, so I adopted ‘her’ again. But itWhat is important to remember is that no one is perfect. Everyone gets the pronoun wrong at some point and, above all, people learn. It’s just a matter of respect.”