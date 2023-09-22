Demi Lovato gives old hits an explosive makeover in ‘remastered’ album

Demi Lovato dominated the pop charts in the mid-2010s with hits like “Cool for the Summer” and “Heart Attack”, earning her accolades such as a GLAAD Vanguard Award and numerous Teen Choice Awards.

Now, Demi Lovato has rewritten herself as a rock artist after dropping her new album revamp Fifteenth of September. After giving the world an exciting glimpse of her new music at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in September. 12, the latest 10-track album invites listeners on a fiery tour through old classics, revamping old songs and introducing new instruments to create a heavier and angrier sound.

The album begins with a rock version of their hit “Heart Attack”. This new version energizes the listener with a heavier, faster beat, and brings power to Lovato’s vocals. Their vocals remain strong as they take on the intense drum riffs.

Other classics such as “La La Land” revisit a rock version. The changes to this song were more noticeable – the original song was released in 2008 when Lovato was debuting on the pop scene. With a richer and more mature voice, her new rendition has a grittier and more challenging feel, enriched with noisy backing vocals that add to the track’s unapologetic message.

Some new rock versions may come as a disappointment to casual listeners. Tracks like “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Neon Lights” sound alien in their new, catchier forms. Lovato changes the overall feel of “Sorry Not Sorry” from playfully carefree to a vengeful, angry track incorporated into the anger room montage. The “neon lights” become intense to such an extent that it begins to seem unusual.

but one song revamp Seems to rise above the rest. One of Lovato’s biggest hits, “Cool for the Summer”, was given a revival of possibly the best rock version on the entire album. In a clever move, Lovato changed the lyric “Don’t Tell Your Mother” to “Go Tell Your Mother,” creating a more affecting and powerful mood than the 2015 global hit that Taylor Swift belted out at the VMAs in September. Had created a stir. 12.

Lovato’s new album follows an emerging trend in the music industry to re-record music, following Swift and her version of Taylor’s songs. While Swift keeps her music mostly intact, Lovato successfully transforms her lyrics with a new original rock core. One has to wonder if this change was necessary, as with Lovato’s last album Holy Fvck It was a rock album. This isn’t a new side to Lovato, but it’s definitely one that listeners can enjoy.

Clearly, Lovato doesn’t seem to be stepping back from making music, and it can be expected that she will continue to provide audiences with exciting new sounds as seen in this. Reconstructed.

