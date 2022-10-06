Demi Lovato ‘heartbroken’ as she cancels show due to health crisis

Welcome to your HELLO Daily Lowdown podcast! Today we’re talking about Demi Lovato canceling her show and Khloe Kardashian calling out Ye on social media.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: House of the Dragon teases yet another cast change

Not only that, Drake announces a very small, intimate show for a few lucky fans and Love Island’s Dr. Alex George discusses his journey with ADHD. Tune in to today’s episode of the podcast below…

Check out today’s episode of the Daily Lowdown

Demi Lovato was forced to cancel her show in Illinois this week after the singer woke up speechless. The Skyscraper singer was supposed to take the stage at Rosemont but pulled out at the last minute, telling her fans she would have to postpone. Demi added that she was sorry and heartbroken by the news, before adding that tickets would be honored for a new date. The singer is scheduled to perform in Detroit on Friday but has yet to announce if she will be performing at the show.

Khloe Kardashian has spoken out against Ye on social media to defend her sister, Kim. The reality star took to Instagram to ask the rapper to stop tearing Kim down after he accused the family of stopping him from attending Chicago’s birthday party, his daughter and Kim’s. Khloe added that it was Ye who insisted on having separate anniversary celebrations after the couple, who share four children together, filed for divorce in February 2021.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran faces lawsuit over copyright lawsuit

MORE: Will there be a season 2 of The Empress?

He’s used to filling stadiums and arenas around the world, but Drake has now announced a small, intimate theater gig in New York for next month. The rapper, who released his latest album Honestly, Nevermind, in June, will take the stage at the Apollo Theater in the Big Apple in November in front of a tiny crowd of around 1,000 fans. The show is part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.

The Spice Girls have said they are working to involve Victoria Beckham in their upcoming reunion tour. Melanie C, known as Sporty Spice, was speaking to Extra when she said that she and Melanie B, Scary Spice, were working to try and make it happen, but Posh Spice was behind the scenes. Mel added that they wanted the popstar turned fashion designer to be happy, adding that it was their dream for her to join the group.

And Love Island’s Dr Alex George has received a lot of praise online after revealing his battle with ADHD. The reality star, who appeared on the dating show’s fourth season, shared the news on Instagram with a statement explaining that he knew from a young age that he was not the same as others. The doctor bravely added that he had struggled when others had not and was afraid of being labeled and judged. He ended the powerful post by saying he needed some time to collect his thoughts and thank the fans for their love and kindness.

Do you like this story? Sign up for our What to Watch newsletter and stay up to date on the shows and movies everyone is talking about.