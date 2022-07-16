Demi Lovato hires Alice Cooper’s guitarist

Demi Lovato persists and signs in her punk-rock turn. The non-binary artist has just hired guitarist Nita Strauss, a very prominent musician who until recently played with the legendary Alice Cooper.

Pierre-Marc Durivage

The Press

Strauss accompanied Lovato on Thursday night on the show Jimmy Kimmel Livethe band playing there live Substancea very pop-punk second extract from the album Holy Fvck, which is due to be unveiled on August 19. The 35-year-old guitarist, considered one of the best in the business, will therefore be part of the tour that Lovato will soon undertake in support of the album. Earlier this week, Strauss posted on social media that she was leaving Alice Cooper’s touring band, announcing that she was “on a plane for her next adventure” and would “be on stage a lot more. quickly than you might think. »

Alongside the live performance on American TV, Lovato unveiled the music video for Substance on the web, showing once again the direction taken with the new album. After the very muscular Skin Of My Teeth launched in June, the 29-year-old artist is once again tackling Substance his drug use issues that forced him to undergo rehab in 2018.

For Lovato, it is in fact a return to a musical style approached implicitly at the very beginning of his career with films. Camp Rockfrom Disney. Holy Fvck promises to be a lot heavier, at least judging by comments from the artist, who told host Mark Rober that his inspiration came from the “emo” and “Warped Tour” era.