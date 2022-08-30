Demi Lovato: “I would have liked to wait…”

Famous singer Demi Lovato has said she has no plans to make any more documentaries about her life.

Recall that over the past decade, the star has released 3 different documentaries describing his struggles with addiction and its impact on his career.

In an interview with Alternative Press, she said she regretted making these documentaries and wished she had waited.

“Honestly, I’m really sick of looking at myself, and I think other people are probably too. And if they’re not, they can watch my clips,” she said.

“I regret not having waited to be more sure of myself, because now it’s done. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else,” she added.

Her most recent documentary, “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil,” detailed the singer’s near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

After the incident, the singer revealed that she was a “California Sober,” meaning she still smoked weed and drank alcohol in moderation.

However, a year later, the rockstar gave up the substances completely and went into treatment.

