Demi Lovato is 30 years old: her sister is a famous actress from Desperate Housewives

Demi Lovato has a little sister! And if you had missed this information, know that she is also a star. You probably know her very well, especially if you know the series Desperate Housewives… Come on, we tell you everything.

Demi Lovato, the former star of the Disney stable, we know the ups and downs on which she pours out regularly. Beauty has long fought bulimia problems and various and varied addictions. A battle with his demons which reached its peak on July 24, 2018 when the interpreter of sorry not sorry is found unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home, victim of an overdose. Having since returned among the living, the young woman is now trying to find peace and balance.

On the way to her reconciliation with herself, the pretty brunette reveals in March 2021, in the documentary, Demi Lovato: Dances with the Devil having been raped, as a teenager during the filming of the film Camp Rock produced by Disney Channel. “I lost my virginity by being raped. I had said publicly that I wanted to wait until the wedding. I didn’t get one of those very romantic first times. And then I ran into this person all the time. I stopped eating. He never had any problem. It wasn’t removed from the movie we were working on“. Not revealing the name of her attacker in the documentary, Demi Lovato regretted, however, that he had never been worried, despite his complaint. Now peaceful and as she celebrates her thirtieth birthday, Demi Lovato reveals that she is in love with someone who shares her passion for music, a man whose identity we do not yet know. “It’s a healthy and happy relationship.”said a source, adding: “He’s a great guy.”

A little sister almost 10 years younger than her

Engaged in a fight against the dictates of society, and in particular against those of the thinness imposed on young girls in show business, Demi found an ally in her little sister Madison. Between the two sisters, more than 9 years apart. Demi Lovato real name Demetria Devonne Lovato is born August 20, 1992 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and has a sister 4 years older than her, Dallas. When her parents separated, his mother remarried and gave him a little sister. The little girl is also making her way to Hollywood. If her name, Madison de La Garza, means nothing to you, her face is bound to be very familiar to you, especially if you are a fan of Desperate Housewives. Madison embodied there Juanita, the daughter of Gabrielle Solis played by Eva Longoria…

Marked by the role and the mockery of which she was the victim at the time, Madison, like her sister, denounces the system : “I want all the girls like me to know that we’re main characters too, even though you never see girls like us in those roles on TV. We are the heroes of our own lives and our story is just as important.” In tune with Demi.