Demi Lovato is forced to postpone the show “Holy Fvck” after losing her voice: “The last thing I want to do”

To make a break. Demi Lovato reported a show about her Saint-Fvck tour after having a health problem.

“Rosemont, today I woke up and I had absolutely no voice. I’m so sorry but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show,” the 30-year-old singer wrote via Instagram of her scheduled performance in Illinois on Wednesday, October 5. “Tickets will be honored for a new date as soon as it is announced.

Lovato noted that there were plans to postpone her appearance. “It’s the last thing I want to do,” she added. “I’m having so much fun with you all and can’t wait to see you again. Again, I’m really sorry and appreciate your understanding. I love you all. »

The Disney Channel alum’s next show is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7 in Detroit. The Saint-Fvck The tour, which ends in Irving, Texas, is expected to last through early November.

Lovato’s health scare comes after she recently hinted that she won’t be touring in the future. “I’m so fucking sick I can’t get out of bed I can’t do this anymore,” the Texas native captioned an Instagram Story last month, which was later deleted. “This next tour will be my last. I love you and thank you guys.

Ahead of the update, Lovato talked about exploring a new sound on her eighth studio album.

“I’m proud of this work, but it didn’t make me happy. There was always this kind of emptiness that I felt, because I was trying to be someone that I wasn’t,” the performer said. vogue in August on his history with pop music. “Now I identify as non-binary, so when I say, ‘Would you like me better if I was still her’, that’s also a reference to people wanting me to stay who they want me to be. be in their eyes. »

For the actress, experimenting with more benefits in Saint-Fvck added to his excitement. “I wanted to go back to my roots. What I learned about myself while making this record is that there’s nothing wrong with owning your truth. I wanted to take my power back,” she explained at the time. “There was no intentional sound that I got – I just know I wanted it to be harder. I wanted it to go stronger than my first and second albums. But I left it to the creative process of what came out while I was making the album.